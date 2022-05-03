Boris Johnson has finally appeared on Good Morning Britain for the first time in five years after infamously hiding in a fridge to avoid an interview as the nation approached the last General Election.
He was even fifteen minutes late for this interview!
One person thought the PM had ghosted her, something one might suspect he could have done to women in the past.
Reid went straight in for kill, as Pippa Crerar tweeted: “@susannareid100 going straight for the PM’s weak spot: “Are you honest?” Boris Johnson: “Yes. I do my best to represent faithfully and accurately what I believe”.
Bus pass
He has been slammed as ‘tone deaf’ for gloating about introducing free bus passes for pensioners in response to a question about the cost of living crisis.
Host Susana Reid said she’d had an email from 77-year-old pensioner Elsie, whose energy bills have risen from £17 a month to £85 a month – costing her an extra £800 a year.
Susanna said: ‘To cut down on spending, Elsie has resorted to eating one meal a day. She’s losing weight, she’s 77.
‘She goes to the supermarket at the end of the day to buy yellow sticker discounted item. She gets up early in the morning to use her Freedom bus pass to stay on buses all day to avoid using energy at home.
‘What else should Elise cut back on?’
Johnson responded to say it was he who introduced the ‘Freedom Pass’ that allows people in London over 60 to travel on buses for free.
‘I just want to remind you, the 24 hour freedom bus pass was something I introduced’, he seemed to brag.
Susana shot back: ‘Marvelous, so she should be grateful to you for her bus pass?’
