Boris Johnson has finally appeared on Good Morning Britain for the first time in five years after infamously hiding in a fridge to avoid an interview as the nation approached the last General Election.

He was even fifteen minutes late for this interview!

One person thought the PM had ghosted her, something one might suspect he could have done to women in the past.

Susanna's been ghosted lol #gmb — Dr David Bruce Banner (@Dr_DavidBanner) May 3, 2022

Reid went straight in for kill, as Pippa Crerar tweeted: “@susannareid100 going straight for the PM’s weak spot: “Are you honest?” Boris Johnson: “Yes. I do my best to represent faithfully and accurately what I believe”.

👀GMB's @susannareid100 going straight for the PM's weak spot: "Are you honest?"



Boris Johnson: "Yes. I do my best to represent faithfully and accurately what I believe". — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) May 3, 2022

He has been slammed as ‘tone deaf’ for gloating about introducing free bus passes for pensioners in response to a question about the cost of living crisis.

Host Susana Reid said she’d had an email from 77-year-old pensioner Elsie, whose energy bills have risen from £17 a month to £85 a month – costing her an extra £800 a year.

Susanna said: ‘To cut down on spending, Elsie has resorted to eating one meal a day. She’s losing weight, she’s 77.

‘She goes to the supermarket at the end of the day to buy yellow sticker discounted item. She gets up early in the morning to use her Freedom bus pass to stay on buses all day to avoid using energy at home.

‘What else should Elise cut back on?’

Johnson responded to say it was he who introduced the ‘Freedom Pass’ that allows people in London over 60 to travel on buses for free.

‘I just want to remind you, the 24 hour freedom bus pass was something I introduced’, he seemed to brag.

Susana shot back: ‘Marvelous, so she should be grateful to you for her bus pass?’

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays at 6am on ITV.

Susanna Reid – Elsie, 77, has resorted to eating one meal a day & uses her freedom bus pass to sit on buses all day to stay warm… what else should she cut back on?



Boris Johnson – I introduced the freedom bus pass



SR – So she should be grateful to you for her bus pass#GMB pic.twitter.com/QZhEawhNSQ — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) May 3, 2022

Reactions

Elsie… Has one meal a day and uses her freedom pass to travel on the buses most of the day, to save her energy at home! Boris response “I just want to remind you, I created the freedom pass! 🤦🏾‍♀️😳 #BorisJohnson #BorisJohnsoninterview #susannareid #GMB — Judi Love (@1Judilove) May 3, 2022

Susanna Reid has just Boris Johnson a story about a 77 year old woman who rides around on buses all day because she can’t afford to heat her home.



Johnson: “I actually introduced the freedom bus pass.”



Good grief. — Tom Peck (@tompeck) May 3, 2022

People in my replies having a go at 77 year old Elsie for riding around on buses when she could be volunteering at a food bank or working unpaid in a charity shop. What a website this is. — Tom Peck (@tompeck) May 3, 2022

On GMB Susanna Reid raises cost of living case of Elsie, 77, who uses her freedom pass to sit on buses all day to stay warm. Boris Johnson says he introduced the freedom pass. Not sure that’s the ideal answer. This is a brutal section of the interview. — Peter Walker (@peterwalker99) May 3, 2022

I have agreed to be interviewed by Susanna Reid tomorrow. I was last on #GMB when I was the worst Foreign Secretary of all time, so it's only fair that I return now that I'm the worst Prime Minister of all time. — Parody Boris (@Parody_PM) May 2, 2022

Susanna Reid asks Boris Johnson about 77-year-old Elsie, who can only eat once a day because of soaring energy bills and uses her freedom pass to pick up reduced food at the supermarket.



Boris Johnson says he introduced the 24 hour freedom pass.



Reid: So she should be grateful? — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) May 3, 2022

Boris Johnson will need to sit in a fridge to cool down after that scorching @susannareid100 interview.



Might be another five years before the next @GMB one.



If he lasts that long. — Kevin Maguire (@Kevin_Maguire) May 3, 2022

