A compilation of Vladimir Putin’s handshake fails has been put together as the war in Ukraine intensifies.
Russia stepped up its assault on Kyiv today as the leaders of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia announced they plan to travel to the capital on a European Union mission to show support for the country
“The aim of the visit is to express the European Union’s unequivocal support for Ukraine and its freedom and independence,” Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said in a tweet.
A showreel of Putin trying to shake hands has gone viral on Reddit as the leaders arrive in Kyiv- and it’s just the escape we needed right now.
Watch
