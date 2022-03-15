Brexit-loving net zero-hating Nigel Farage has been accused of ‘colluding’ with Vladimir Putin during his time working in the European Parliament.

Gay Verhofstadt was appearing on LBC when he told the presenter that: “Nigel Farage was defending Putin all the time in the European Parliament… he was colluding with Putin.”

He added: “Before Brexit, there he was all the time defending Putin.”

When pressed to explain what the collusion meant he said: “He was simply defending the positions of Russia, and denying Ukrainians, Belarus, Georgia, and Moldova their path democracy.

“He’s not an exception. Every extreme right-wing politician in Europe has one or other link with Russia.”

Watch

Guy Verhofstadt – Nigel Farage was defending Putin all the time in the European Parliament… he was colluding with Putin.



#LBC pic.twitter.com/437V0REpYQ — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) March 15, 2022

Guy Verhofstadt to Nigel Farage: "I saw him the last years in the European Parliament… and there he was defending Putin.



"I found it a shame, and I'm thinking to Winston Churchill who'd another opinion about the responsibilities of Britain, than Farage colluding with Putin." — Theo Usherwood (@theousherwood) March 15, 2022

Nick: How did he collude?



GV: "Why, no? He was simply defending the positions of Russia, and denying Ukrainians, Belarus, Georgia, and Moldova their path democracy.



"He's not an exception. Every extreme right-wing politician in Europe has one or other link with Russia." — Theo Usherwood (@theousherwood) March 15, 2022

Farage himself didn’t take kindly to the accusation and tweeted: “The only people who colluded with Putin are the EU idiots who still keep buying his gas and oil.”

The only people who colluded with Putin are the EU idiots who still keep buying his gas and oil. https://t.co/USSaN0uken — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) March 15, 2022

But his comments were met with quite a bit of pushback on social media.

Here’s what people had to say:

Reactions

1.

"I admire Vladimir Putin" – Nigel Farage

"If you poke the Russian bear with a stick he will respond" – Nigel Farage

"The way he played the whole Syria thing. Brilliant" – Nigel Farage.



Fuck off you Poundland Lord Haw-Haw. https://t.co/fzzyQ8PSj9 — Dave Raybould (@daveraybould) March 15, 2022

2.

3.

Spoiler alert: Farage sending up a smoke screen. https://t.co/bvZeHAVJz4 — David Head (@DavidHeadViews) March 15, 2022

4.

Sit down, you sordid traitor. https://t.co/NzFmhG0moI — Miffy, Queen Empress Platinique Jubilette (@miffythegamer) March 15, 2022

5

https://t.co/ZnPqtVeo0p



Takes a useful idiot to know one. https://t.co/iIov3UPnKx — David Gillon (@WTBDavidG) March 15, 2022

Must do more

Verhofstadt also called on everyone to do more to support Ukraine. He wrote:

“EU: full embargo on Russian fossil fuels.

“US: airplanes & defence equipment so they can defend their airspace themselves.

“UK: really tackling the oligarchs & end these shameful visas for Ukrainian refugees….”

We all have to do more to support Ukraine:



EU: full embargo on Russian fossil fuels 🇪🇺



US: airplanes & defence equipment so they can defend their airspace themselves 🇺🇸



UK: really tackling the oligarchs & end these shameful visas for Ukrainian refugees…. https://t.co/QMR0FNfxPA — Guy Verhofstadt (@guyverhofstadt) March 15, 2022

Reactions

A lot of people had support for Guy’s comments.

1.

2.

Farage's faustian pact will lead to his fall. https://t.co/nZ7HsnjQUU — Dylan Neifion Thomas (@themachineowl) March 15, 2022

3.

Pretty much hit the nail on the head with that one Guy…👏 https://t.co/dg4sa6EphW — Vive la Revolution ! #FBPE 🇪🇺🇳🇱🇬🇧🇲🇫🇧🇪 (@jackisdark) March 15, 2022

Related: Another fearless Carole Cadwalladr thread uncovers the murky Russian links to UK Govt