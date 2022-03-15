Fearless journalist Carole Cadwalladr has exposed yet more links between Russia and the UK government.
Honing in on the Salisbury poisonings, the Guardian journalist said that we “need to understand” that the use of the Novichok nerve agent meant that there could have been a mass murder event on British soil, and it was “only by fluke” that it didn’t happen.
She said the Skripal attack “is the definition of hybrid warfare: a combined military and information operation” that carried a “stark, unmistakeable message”.
While NATO took it as such, acting swiftly and unanimously, Boris Johnson proved to be the “weak link” following the attack.
She alleges that his connections with Evgeny Lebedev could be partly to blame for his inaction in this blistering thread.
Read it in full below:
