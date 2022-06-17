Last night’s BBC Question Time was broadcast from Newcastle, Fiona Bruce was joined by Tory MP Matt Vickers, Labour’s Thangam Debbonaire, the SNP’s Alison Thewliss, managing director at Iceland Richard Walker and commentator Ella Whelan.

But it was this NHS cleaner who has got a lot of plaudits, for slamming the PM’s for breaking Covid lockdown rules.

Watch

..Johnson blatantly broke his own rules, it's a disgrace



..I'm an NHS cleaner, my mum's a nurse, throughout covid she was holding up ipads#BBCQT pic.twitter.com/aqL2S0vlk6 — UK is with EU (@ukiswitheu) June 16, 2022

Her flatmate posted a pic of them watching the show.

Behind the scenes with the @annakerr_ herself!! Celebrating her inspiring appearance tonight on @bbcquestiontime sticking it to the tories and the gammons. One very proud flatmate 🌹❤ #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/RIJF4aClst — Charlie Minshaw (@crminshaw) June 16, 2022

Anna herself tweeted about appearing on the show.

Being an audience member on #BBCQT tonight was an absolutely invaluable experience. I am beyond proud to represent the NHS and the North-East and I promise to dedicate my political future to ensuring I unleash the potential of our fantastic region. We’re just getting started ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dJqnzdyof4 — anna kerr 🌻 (@annakerr_) June 16, 2022

Also during the show Labour’s @ThangamMP criticises the possibility of the prime minister not hiring a new ethics adviser after Lord Geidt’s resignation, when she said: “A truly ethical and moral prime minister would have nothing to fear from a strong minded, independent ethics adviser.”

Watch

“A truly ethical and moral prime minister would have nothing to fear from a strong minded, independent ethics adviser”



Labour’s @ThangamMP criticises the possibility of the prime minister not hiring a new ethics adviser after Lord Geidt’s resignation. #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/19yTiNEcoI — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) June 16, 2022

There was also a Tory voter who said: “The only reason I’m a member of the party now is to get rid of Boris Johnson.”

He said: ″Regardless of what you think about the [Rwanda] policy itself, it’s absolutely incompetent – incompetence in the home office.”

Addressing the Conservative MP on the panel, Matt Vickers, he asked: “What on earth is going on?

″Regardless of the policy, this just strikes on incompetence which is through and through in this government, in every single department.”

Asked if this had shaken his confidence in the Conservative Party as a whole, he replied: “The only reason I’m a member of the party now is to get rid of Boris Johnson.”

“The only reason I’m a member of the party now is to get rid of Boris Johnson”



This #bbcqt audience member believes the Rwanda flights plan shows “incompetence” within government. pic.twitter.com/zh5suCDBDz — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) June 16, 2022

Related: Watch: Rosie Holt’s Tory MP parody is better than ever