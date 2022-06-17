Princess Michael of Kent who once apologised after wearing a racist brooch, at a lunch attended by Meghan Markle has declared she and her husband have retired from public life very soon.

The Queen’s first cousin was photographed wearing the piece of jewellery, which is reported to be a blackamoor brooch, as she arrived for a Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace.

Husband Prince Michael, a fluent Russian speaker, business connections to the Kremlin came under scrutiny when Putin invaded Ukraine in February.

He has since severed ties with Moscow, handing back a Russian Order of Friendship award and stepping down as patron of the Russo-British Chamber of Commerce.

However, he is believed to have retained his status as ambassador and shareholder of money transfer firm RemitRadar led by ex-KGB officer Sergey Markov, reported The Telegraph.

Here are some reactions to the news:

Allegations of racism, questionable Russian links, disparaging comments about fellow royals and rows over a racist brooch and peppercorn rents – the retirement of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent brings down the curtain on a colourful royal career 👇🏻 https://t.co/ipmxXDXelv — Victoria Ward (@victoria_ward) June 17, 2022

#Dispatches and The Sunday Times went undercover to reveal that Prince Michael appears willing to use his royal status and links to the Queen for personal profit and to seek favours from Russian President Vladimir Putin. pic.twitter.com/ijZFv6seT7 — Channel 4 Dispatches (@C4Dispatches) May 10, 2021

Living your life priveleged, rich, and not having to do anything of importance besides existing is much appreciated. Thank you for your service. — 💫Saint Jimmy💫 (@RocketYonder) June 17, 2022

Oh no! However will we cope??? 🤔🤣 — karen Cooper (@i_am_k_cooper) June 17, 2022

Well. I, for one, will miss their…em…contribution to…em…their…um… — Endless Lite (@EnLiteEnd) June 17, 2022

She opened the swimming pool near me 30 years ago, couldn't have looked more bored and disdainful. Should have packed it in long ago or better still, got a proper job. You found that boring? Try data inputting — Anna Mills (@AnnaM46) June 17, 2022

The Times are reporting that Prince & Princess Michael of Kent are retiring from public life. It’s after a #dispatches investigation appeared to show the Prince was willing to use his royal status for profit & to provide access to President Putin’s regimehttps://t.co/GlfUOxN2gy https://t.co/dIQqQ1h7Ni — Louisa Compton (@louisa_compton) June 17, 2022

That’s nice. I hope Princess Michael of Kent is never photographed again, and she can take that racist Blackamoor brooch when her. https://t.co/Ts2fC8OZ6z pic.twitter.com/gm7PHh8Rhh — I'm That Type Of Guy (@Marrrrcussss) June 17, 2022

Prince and Princess Michael of Kent call time on a colourful career – The Telegraph. Racism and British Monarchy? https://t.co/QADSdtlC4M — Nana A Amoako-Atta (@greatantwiago) June 17, 2022

