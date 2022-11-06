Ed Miliband, the shadow climate secretary, says there needs to be an “urgent, independent investigation” into what exactly Rishi Sunak knew about the Sir Gavin Williamson bullying claims.
Sir Gavin is accused of sending the former chief whip Wendy Morton abusive messages because he was not invited to the Queen’s funeral.
“The fact the former chief whip was making a complaint about this suggests how extreme the behaviour was,” Mr Miliband said.
You can watch his full interview below:
