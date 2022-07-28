A man of the people for the people. Great footage Mukhtar, thanks.

The joy of it. So lovely.

Oh my god stop it I'm obsessed with him

In the video going viral, Corbyn is seen being welcomed by large crowds at the wedding. He then breaks out into a traditional Bhangra dance before being lifted on to the shoulders of some the guests.

Tayab Naveed, the man who asked Corbyn to dance, was at a family wedding in Coventry this week where the ex-Labour leader and Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn was invited as a special guest.

Jeremy Corbyn took to the dance floor to show off his Punjabi dance move at a wedding recently.

