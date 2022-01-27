Allies of Boris Johnson sought to bolster his position as wrangling continued over the highly anticipated report on the “partygate” row.

The report by senior civil servant Sue Gray could be pivotal for the Prime Minister’s leadership but it has yet to be submitted to No 10, with legal and human resources officials scrutinising it before it can be sent to Downing Street for publication.

The announcement of a Scotland Yard investigation into some of the alleged lockdown-busting parties in No 10 and Whitehall, based in part on the evidence uncovered in the Gray inquiry, is thought to have complicated the process, with police and officials keen to avoid releasing anything which could prejudice a criminal case.

The Prime Minister is committed to making a Commons statement after receiving the report, but with the House due to finish sitting at 5pm on Thursday and no Government business scheduled on Friday that could push the timing of any address to MPs into next week.

James O’Brien

Well while we wait for this much-anticipated report James O’Brien asked LBC listeners to tell him the single worst thing they could recall the PM doing, and there were a LOT.

Watch

'Ladies and gentlemen, your Prime Minister.'



James O'Brien's shocking and painstaking round-up of listeners' suggestions for the worst thing Boris Johnson has ever done.

@mrjamesob pic.twitter.com/lTFI7lFLL2 — LBC (@LBC) January 26, 2022

Reactions

1.

But but but he has errrrrr funny hair so you no lay off https://t.co/f4zBET98zJ — Jassi Sidhu (@Jassisidhu) January 26, 2022

2.

And that isn't even the full list. Jesus wept. https://t.co/8sbFtqpqKU — Jane Rogers (@CloughbrackJane) January 26, 2022

3.

This is like a *Last time.,.* Bit on an ongoing drama @LBC https://t.co/ZAcYCYtHr1 — Daily Presser (@Daily_Presser) January 27, 2022

4.

Ladies and gentlemen, your PM! https://t.co/GCeaIwSLLM — Mark Talary #FBPE (@MarkTalary) January 27, 2022

5.

So much missing.



Is this Ep 1 ??? https://t.co/fUybtHgwow — KitChern (@KitChern) January 27, 2022

6.

Not quite sure why any backbenchers feel positively about propping this man up but here we are.



A not so succinct (and in fact, partial) list from @mrjamesob of the many failures of the man in highest office. An utter travesty. The British public deserve much better. https://t.co/X4iq0iAwV4 — Oliver Chinyere (@Oliverdirtyb) January 27, 2022

7.

Watch this, save it, send it to anyone who you know who votes Tory and/or supports or defends Johnson 👇🏼 https://t.co/M90UZb3r9r — Craig Cooper 💙 (@craigcooper78) January 27, 2022

Related: Watch: Led By Donkeys broadcast heartbreaking lockdown stories outside Tory Party’s HQ