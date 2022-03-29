James O’Brien was engulfed in a hilarious row with a caller today who tried to berate him over his left-wing political leaning.

The LBC presenter found himself in a ‘cheese and penises’ row during a phone-in as he exchanged blows with a caller who believed breaking the law on 20 separate occasions is ‘not as bad as the Labour Party’.

The first 20 fines are set to be issued today over alleged lockdown-busting parties in Downing Street and Whitehall in a move that will put Boris Johnson’s leadership under fresh pressure.

The Metropolitan Police said on Tuesday that investigators will begin to refer the notices to the ACRO Criminal Records Office, which would be responsible for issuing the penalties.

Putting the matter to O’Brien, one LBC caller tried to defend the government for breaking the law, saying it isn’t as bad as people are making out.

He also took umbrage over the ploughman’s lunch debate that had been discussed earlier in the show and hit out at Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer for his response over transgender rights, saying the leader of the opposition “couldn’t say whether or not a woman has a penis”.

Watch the hilarious exchange in full below:

