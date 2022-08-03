Jacob Rees-Mogg has admitted he was wrong to insist there would be no delays at Dover caused by Brexit.
The Brexit opportunities minister was adamant in the past that any backups when crossing the Channel would be witnessed in Calais
But after holidaymakers faced chaos on gridlocked roads on the British side of the border Mr Rees-Mogg conceded he was wrong but “for the right reason”.
French-created delays
Mr Rees-Mogg blamed Paris for the “French-created delays” as he was played a clip from 2018 where he was clear that “the delays will not be at Dover they will be at Calais”.
Asked if he would apologise during the appearance on LBC radio, Mr Rees-Mogg said: “Yes, of course, I got it wrong but I got it wrong for the right reason, if I may put it that way.
“The point I was making was that the only delays would be caused by the French if they decided not to allow British people to pass through freely, they have decided to do that.”
Filmmaker Peter Stefanovic has taken apart Rees-Mogg’s comments in a blistering video.
