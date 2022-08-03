Jacob Rees-Mogg has admitted he was wrong to insist there would be no delays at Dover caused by Brexit.

The Brexit opportunities minister was adamant in the past that any backups when crossing the Channel would be witnessed in Calais

But after holidaymakers faced chaos on gridlocked roads on the British side of the border Mr Rees-Mogg conceded he was wrong but “for the right reason”.

French-created delays

Mr Rees-Mogg blamed Paris for the “French-created delays” as he was played a clip from 2018 where he was clear that “the delays will not be at Dover they will be at Calais”.

Asked if he would apologise during the appearance on LBC radio, Mr Rees-Mogg said: “Yes, of course, I got it wrong but I got it wrong for the right reason, if I may put it that way.

“The point I was making was that the only delays would be caused by the French if they decided not to allow British people to pass through freely, they have decided to do that.”

Filmmaker Peter Stefanovic has taken apart Rees-Mogg’s comments in a blistering video.

Watch

The latest insanely bonkers interview given by Brexit Opportunities Minister Jacob Rees-Mogg is the most graphic example yet that he has taken the entire country for fools



Watch in disbelief pic.twitter.com/cB2wY2pcda — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) August 3, 2022

Reactions

It seems a lot of people thought his interview was pretty awful:

1.

Rather than taking back control, with Brexit we’ve given control to EU countries like France. Brexiters who expected the same benefits of EU membership as a 3rd country are now facing the reality of what #Brexit means and the chaos it’s causing. #ToryBrexitDisaster .@JonathanLord — Dr Graham Hieke (@grahamhieke) August 3, 2022

2.

The ultimate and never ending irony about Brexit is that Brexiteers who wanted to "take back control of our borders" continue to be absolutely enraged that the EU has also taken back control of it's borders.



I love your videos Mr. Stefanovic, thank you for the work you do. — Ryan Holden (@piman2k) August 3, 2022

3.

Brexit – giving the French back control of their borders – to quote @JMPSimor – how I wish I had said it. — William Hunter (@sadmaninarover) August 3, 2022

4.

A plummy accent and people fawn. Never mind the fact he’s actually a clown — AnthonyAshton1 (@AnthonyAshton1) August 3, 2022

Related: Watch: Rees-Mogg asked ‘what’s actually working in Britain today?’ His answer will leave you stumped