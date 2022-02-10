Work and pensions secretary Therese Coffey has come under fire from an SNP MP who was left ’embarrassed’ by her lack of an answer when questioned about Tory welfare polices negatively impacting to the cost of living crisis.

Chris Stephens, the MP for Glasgow South West, wrote: “At the DWP Select Committee, I questioned Theresa Coffey. I was frankly embarrassed and left frustrated by the Minister’s lack of an answer.

“There was no recognition of the impact of UK Tory welfare policies on food insecurity and challenges with the cost of living.”

It was hard not to feel that her answers came across as quite smug as she deflected pretty much everything to ‘Defra,’ and barely answered any of his series of questions.

It is worth remembering she claimed £200,000 on expenses while cutting the nation’s benefits.

Benefits and inflation

During the same session the work and pensions secretary defended the Government’s approach to uprate benefits based on inflation data from five months ago that pre-dates the recent cost of living rises.

Coffey said it was a reasonable and sensible decision to base the annual increase for inflation-linked benefits and tax credits on data from last year.

The government minister was asked by MPs if this will leave people in an “impossible position for the next year”.

She said: “We have this consistent approach using the same index year on year… inflation moves around and I think it was a reasonable approach to continue with that consistency.”

Ms Coffey also suggested energy suppliers have started using billpayers as their “cash flow”, as she recalled how her standing orders for utilities were increased.

She said: “I’ve had to go back and get them to bring back down my standing order because it’s not in line with my bills, and people can ask for that to be reviewed and they can go to Ofgem if they want to make a complaint.

“To some extent I think some of the energy suppliers started using billpayers as their cash flow.”

She added that the support package announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak to help people through cost of living pressures is “substantial” and she is “not aware” of plans to increase it.

Resign

If that wasn’t enough Coffey and a Labour MP also had a terse exchange after he brought up “a rumour” that she was preparing to resign.

Neil Coyle MP, disgruntled at what he saw as Coffey’s inability to answer Work and Pensions Committee questions, asked the Cabinet minister whether she had “one foot out the door”.

But Ms Coffey hit back by calling suggestions she was considering quitting “ridiculous”, and appeared to issue her own subtle threat to bring up “other stuff that happened downstairs” in her reply to the opposition figure.

Mr Coyle told the work and pensions secretary on Wednesday it was “really disappointing that you’ve turned up and been unable to answer so many questions”.

His remark came after the Conservative minister asked to come back to the committee about a question on “yellow card” sanctions for those on benefits.

Offering a defence to the accusation, Ms Coffey said she either did not recall some details or was being asked about other departmental briefs.

The Bermondsey and Old Southwark MP followed up by asking: “There was a rumour the Secretary of State is going to resign.

“Is that the reason you can’t answer any questions today, because you’ve got one foot out the door?”

The Cabinet minister replied: “No, don’t be ridiculous Neil.

“If you want to bring up gossip, I could bring up other stuff that happened downstairs.

“I don’t think that’s appropriate for this select committee, thank you.”

Mr Coyle retorted: “I can discuss that stuff any time.”

Watch

Reactions

Her response was simply dire. She appears to have no inkling of the scale of the issue and no ideas about how to address it. — Sandy Matheson 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺🇦🇫 (@sandymatheson10) February 9, 2022

Nor is she interested! — Dr Philippa Whitford (@Dr_PhilippaW) February 9, 2022

This makes me so angry. In the last two weeks, due to the charity work I do I’ve heard of young mothers going on the game to feed their children, a family moving one lightbulb around the house and children stealing food from the school bins. Entrenched poverty is hidden. https://t.co/eckia4hYfo — Lucy Beaumont (@LucyABeaumont) February 10, 2022

Really nice to see Therese taking food poverty seriously and not just sitting there like a smug landlord who voted down a law requiring landlords to make properties fit for human habitation who spends her spare going on jollies to the horses paid for by Ladbrokes. https://t.co/WeuUhxv2ua — THE SECRET TORY 🗽 (@secrettory12) February 10, 2022

Committee meetings are dull by nature, but if you can stick with it, this will tell you everything you need to know about why so many people are hungry in this country. https://t.co/Ta4m1lTr8W — Louisa Britain – Roadside Mum (@RoadsideMum) February 10, 2022

Makes me so angry to watch this Minister! She couldn't give a flying fig for anyone that is in poverty.

Flippant, arrogant, ignorant, callous & a heart of stone!

Has anyone checked her expenses claims? https://t.co/lug2IK9ROt — Steve Bray "Viva la revolution" (@snb19692) February 9, 2022

Good Grief, have never heard Theresa Coffey speak before but she really couldn't give a shit if children starved in front of her, could she?#ToryCruelty https://t.co/xT8I3x4n2N — Fiona McGregor (@FMcGregor1) February 9, 2022

