Fox News host Laura Ingraham tied herself in knots after getting confused about the Netflix show ‘You’ this week.

The presenter joined Raymond Arroyo on Monday night’s episode of The Ingraham Angle, discussing “all those woke storylines in so many shows today”.

When Arroyo mentioned that he recently watched an episode of Netflix’s hit series You that had to do with measles, Ingraham appeared to be taken aback.

“Wait wait wait, when did I mention measles?” she interrupted.

Arroyo clarified that he wasn’t referring to “you,” as in Laura Ingraham, but “You” the show, but this cleared nothing up.

Ingraham: “What was on me? What are you talking about? I never had the measles.”

Arroyo: “… the vaccine episode was on You.”

Ingraham: “We never did a measles and vaccine episode. Is this a joke?”

Arroyo: “I know! It was on You. It was on You!”

Ingraham: “I’ve never had… Raymond, I’ve never had measles.”

It went on like this for a while before a fed-up Arroyo clarified, “There’s a show called You on Netflix,” to which Ingraham replied: “There’s a show called Laura Ingraham on Netflix?”

Watch and weep below:

We need to commission more debates between two deeply stupid people pic.twitter.com/4OahvPPtW2 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 16, 2021

