A Conservative councillor has been suspended after a tweet was posted from his account which mocked the Liverpool terror attack.

A statement sent out last night confirmed that Paul Nickerson, a Conservative councillor in East Riding in Yorkshire, will be investigated after a tweet appeared showing Jeremy Corbyn laying a wreath next to the fatal explosion outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital.

Councillor Jonathan Owen, the leader of the Conservative Group, wrote: “All people in public life, irrespective of politics, should be united in condemning the terrorist attack that took place outside the Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Remembrance Sunday.

“It is not the time for inappropriate remarks, however intended, and they will not be tolerated in this Conservative Group.

“Residents should expect their elected representatives to act in an appropriate manner at all times.”

Apology

Cllr Nickerson denied posting the tweet, claiming his account had been hacked but said the suspension was reasonable and that he would co-operate with the investigation.

He said: “I apologise for the effects from what’s happened.

“I’m still very much a part of the Conservative Party and I remain a ward councillor.

“It’s perfectly reasonable that the group would do this while they investigate what’s happened.”

Labour Beverley and Holderness branch chair Steve Gallant said the picture was appalling and called for Cllr Nickerson, former Conservative group whip and a committee chair, to be disciplined.

The party also wrote to Cllr Owen saying the tweet was unprofessional and followed recent calls for more kindness in politics after the killing of Conservative MP David Amess.

“He should know better”

Branch social media officer David Morris said Labour would ideally like to see Cllr Nickerson leave the council entirely.

He said: “It was a deeply offensive post to make on a lot of levels, it’s not acceptable in an era when we have appeals for people to be kinder to each other in politics.

“He isn’t one of the new councillors, he’s been around for a while and is a committee chair, he should know better.”

Related: ‘WTF is the BBC playing at?’ Kuenssberg called out over curious framing of sleaze row