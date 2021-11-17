Boris Johnson allegedly walked past the hunger-striking husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and ignored him.

In a parliamentary debate about the detained British-Iranian national’s case on Tuesday, her local MP Tulip Siddiq read out a statement from her husband.

Richard Ratcliffe ended his hunger strike after 21 days camped outside the Foreign Office in protest at the British government’s inaction on the case.

‘Shames this country’

In the statement, he said: “Today marks day 2,054 of Nazanin’s detention. We are approaching our sixth Christmas apart. A little girl has been without her mother for five and a half years now. It did not have to be like this.

“The Prime Minister did not visit me on hunger strike, though he did pass me one day without coming over. His Government continues to put British citizens in harm’s way, Nazanin’s story shames this country.”

Tulip Siddiq took the trouble to read these words out from Richard Ratcliffe to MPs in debate today. Unfortunate if a prime minister to walked past a man on hunger strike … but doubtless the PM was busy. pic.twitter.com/wmcELPUwRp — Patrick Wintour (@patrickwintour) November 16, 2021

Siddiq said she was “increasingly frustrated” with the government’s approach. She said ministers were aware that they owed Iran £400 million – and that there was “no question about the fact that the debt is linked to Nazanin’s case.

‘He had no other option’

She told MPs: “Richard Radcliffe went on hunger strike because he felt he had no other option, and he went on hunger strike for three weeks outside the Foreign Office in order to capture the attention of the upper echelons of government.

“He did it because he thinks the upper echelons of government are not helping with his wife’s plight. I’m very disappointed to say that in the three weeks that Richard was outside the Foreign Office starving himself the prime minister of our country did not come to visit him.”

The UK loses the moral high ground if we don't fulfil our legal obligation to pay the historic debt from four decades ago that we owe Iran.



My plea to the Prime Minister today is to pay the debt and negotiate the return of my constituent Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe. #FreeNazanin pic.twitter.com/Et1qsW08dU — Tulip Siddiq (@TulipSiddiq) November 16, 2021

The Labour MP for Hampstead and Kilburn also blasted Johnson for having “made an enormous blunder while he was giving evidence to parliament”.

While foreign secretary, Johnson had claimed that Zaghari-Ratcliffe was teaching journalism in Iran – whereas she claims she was visiting her family.

