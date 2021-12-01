Footage has emerged of protesters blocking a lifeboat from rescuing migrants in the Channel.

Yesterday it emerged that RNLI lifeboat crew members were subjected to “horrible” abuse by protesters in Hastings – just days after 27 migrants perished at sea.

Witnesses said the group shouted “don’t bring any more of those home, we’re full up” and “that’s why we stopped our donations”.

A caller to LBC said you could “hear the hatred in their voices”, adding that the police were called in response to the protest.

A spokesperson for the RNLI has told the Hastings Observer: “We can confirm an incident was reported to the police. The lifeboat was able to launch and the station remains on service.”

New footage has emerged on social media, appearing to show fishermen in high-vis jackets standing in front of the rescue boat.

One shouted “don’t bring any more over here”, repeating threats to stop his donations.

The man recording the video seemed to have the appropriate response.

Watch the clip in full below:

NEW: A man blocked a lifeboat being launched in Hastings, shouting that he had stopped his donations to the RNLI because they rescue refugees. pic.twitter.com/vHcxtPe7e5 — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) November 30, 2021

