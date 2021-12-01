Conservative MP Ben Bradley has been roasted after he said “science is not an exact science” during an appearance on the BBC.

On Tuesday’s episode of Politics Live with Jo Coburn, Bradley said: “I’m never going to criticise the government for not wanting to rush into overburden restrictions when – if – they are not necessary.

“Science is not an exact science at the end of the day.”

These people are not smart pic.twitter.com/28UfZMjv4z — James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 30, 2021

“These people are not smart”

Responding to the clip, author James Felton said: “These people are not smart.”

Bradley soon hit back and replied: “You neatly cut the clip before I explain my meaning, so you can get your likes. Congrats.

“My point is a fair one… point being scientists do not all agree on the meaning of data and the right actions.

“The decisions are not clear cut. But you already know that…”

But it didn’t stop there.

Felton responded with a jab towards an old tweet of the Tory MP’s when Bradley insinuated school meal vouchers were being spent on crack dens and brothels.

“I’m not sure the MP who claimed school meal vouchers were being spent on crack dens and brothels gets to jump on their high horse about truth twisting tbh,” Felton chirped back.

Reaction

Others duly piled on.

We’ve picked out the best of the reaction below:

THERE IS ONLY ONE THING THAT IS AN EXACT SCIENCE. https://t.co/E1a9tZxWiZ — Anstey Harris 💙 (@Anstey_Harris) November 30, 2021

I don't know about you but I'm currently going a bit mad trying to figure whether or not science is an exact science or not, though. — Hugo Rifkind (@hugorifkind) November 30, 2021

You mean this Ben Bradley? pic.twitter.com/LIcczoztWI — SunnyL723 (@SunnyL723) November 30, 2021

Fuckwittery is an exact science. pic.twitter.com/2bieIldwDd — Malcolm V Tucker 🏴‍☠️ (@Tucker5law) November 30, 2021

Science is not an exact science says Tory MP Ben Bradley. Can we give up any pretence that any member of the BoJo government can even define science let alone understand or follow it? https://t.co/BbFPFd5umL — Ian Charles (@ian_charles007) November 30, 2021

Related: Remember, remember, this disastrous November