Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner has called on the country’s most senior civil servant to call in the police over allegations that parties were held in Downing Street amid Covid lockdowns.

The Daily Mirror said the Prime Minister gave a speech at a packed leaving do for a senior aide last November when the country was in the midst of the second lockdown.

The newspaper said members of his No 10 team then held their own festive party days before Christmas, while London was under Tier 3 restrictions.

However, a minister has said “I can absolutely assure you” that Downing Street staff adhered to Covid rules last Christmas, despite claims that they held parties which broke social distancing restrictions.

Business minister George Freeman said he could not get “drawn into who was or wasn’t in the room and who was drinking which cocktail” because he was not in Government at the time, but stressed that No 10 was confident the guidance had been followed.

It comes as pressure on No 10 has continued to mount over reports that work-related social gatherings were held in the lead-up to Christmas last year even though the public was forbidden from doing the same.

BBC clip

In response to the allegations BBC reporter Ros Atkins shared the clip, in which he outlined what measures were in place at the time of the alleged party.

He said: “In December last year, Covid cases were rising, restrictions were being tightened and Christmas plans were being changed.”

Watch

The story of the No. 10 Christmas Party last December. In 4 mins. Produced Michael Cox. https://t.co/jig7Bro5sd pic.twitter.com/nUHQaOk9Zd — Ros Atkins (@BBCRosAtkins) December 2, 2021

Reactions

1.

I say this everytime but in all honesty this is the best reporting of current events on television. — Rhi D (@RhiD83) December 2, 2021

2.

3.

A must watch, fact-based analysis on the Christmas party that wasn’t …… https://t.co/0fVmR20f9c — Lionel Barber (@lionelbarber) December 3, 2021

4.

Why didn't it come out last year? — Kelly Craze (@craze_kelly) December 2, 2021

5.

If Johnson wasn’t there where was he?

Did he travel to Chequers, outside of the tier, thus breaching govt guidelines?

He went back at No 10 because it’s there he and Carrie had a ‘Care Bubble’ for Wilfred with a guest for Xmas.

Breaching govt guidelines yet again.

This stinks. — Kaye Mac 💙🌻😷 (@KayeMac04) December 2, 2021

6.

Ros, you're the journalist who has come out of this awful period with the greatest credit and integrity. Your broadcasts will be watched for decades by those who seek the truth. Utmost respect. — Paddy McNally (@PaddyMcNally11) December 2, 2021

Related: PMQs 1st Dec – PM has pants pulled down over Xmas knees up