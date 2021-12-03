Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner has called on the country’s most senior civil servant to call in the police over allegations that parties were held in Downing Street amid Covid lockdowns.
The Daily Mirror said the Prime Minister gave a speech at a packed leaving do for a senior aide last November when the country was in the midst of the second lockdown.
The newspaper said members of his No 10 team then held their own festive party days before Christmas, while London was under Tier 3 restrictions.
However, a minister has said “I can absolutely assure you” that Downing Street staff adhered to Covid rules last Christmas, despite claims that they held parties which broke social distancing restrictions.
Business minister George Freeman said he could not get “drawn into who was or wasn’t in the room and who was drinking which cocktail” because he was not in Government at the time, but stressed that No 10 was confident the guidance had been followed.
It comes as pressure on No 10 has continued to mount over reports that work-related social gatherings were held in the lead-up to Christmas last year even though the public was forbidden from doing the same.
BBC clip
In response to the allegations BBC reporter Ros Atkins shared the clip, in which he outlined what measures were in place at the time of the alleged party.
He said: “In December last year, Covid cases were rising, restrictions were being tightened and Christmas plans were being changed.”
Watch
Reactions
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
Related: PMQs 1st Dec – PM has pants pulled down over Xmas knees up