Medical advisers are “running the show” when it comes to Covid policy and risk making the country a “public health socialist state”, Tory MPs have claimed.

Professor Chris Whitty, England’s chief medical officer, came under fire from the Government backbenches after he urged the public to consider which social contacts were important to them, in a bid to slow the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

Conservative former health minister Steve Brine said Prof Whitty had “put this country, certainly hospitality… into effective lockdown”, said advisers are “running the show” and asked for extra Treasury support to assist businesses.

Joy Morrissey, Tory MP for Beaconsfield, deleted a tweet in which she said: “Perhaps the unelected covid public health spokesperson should defer to what our ELECTED Members of Parliament and the Prime Minister have decided.

“I know it’s difficult to remember but that’s how democracy works. This is not a public health socialist state.”

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting called her comments “outrageous”.

Whitty fights back

Well this all seems a bit unfair on a man of science who just tells it how it is, if you don’t like the taste don’t blame him.

Tory MP Dean Russell, who shared comments he’d heard from other people that the country had got its priorities wrong when it came to Covid and the nation was putting too much emphasis on the pandemic.

And Whitty’s response went viral because it managed to be, as ever, polite and totally brutal. Not many people can do it deadpan like him.

Watch

"This is sometimes said by people who have no understanding of health at all… and when they say it, it's usually because they want to make a political point."



Prof. Chris Whitty responds to concerns that the NHS is prioritising Covid other serious health issues such as cancer. pic.twitter.com/tlvsYM3YI5 — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) December 16, 2021

Reactions

1.

I bet he wished he’d never asked that daft question https://t.co/ymlL8e9ay9 — Angela Eagle DBE (@angelaeagle) December 16, 2021

2.

Whitty saying what everyone wants to pic.twitter.com/V0tpfdgb9l — Ben White (@drbenwhite) December 16, 2021

3.

This is a quite superb response from Prof Whitty. https://t.co/QYzJUhJJWU — Rupert Beale (@bealelab) December 16, 2021

4.

This is why I would like @CMO_England to have the time & space to do separate science briefings to the nation. This is such a precise and clear answer to a common misapprehension. We are still failing many NHS patients because we have a long-standing shortage of staff & capacity https://t.co/hzGM4ER5m8 — Dr Phil Hammond 💙 (@drphilhammond) December 16, 2021

5.

Chris Whitty politely destroys a Tory MP bravely asking an idiotic question on behalf of fellow idiots. #covidiots #omicron pic.twitter.com/dbo5S5YAnh — Brendan May (@bmay) December 16, 2021

6.

Spot on from @CMO_England. We are trying our utmost to do our best for *all* patients. We simply can’t help everyone if we’re overrun with Covid.



Only disingenuous commentators pretend otherwise. And that’s putting it politely. https://t.co/PicT5L1YJD — Rachel Clarke (@doctor_oxford) December 16, 2021

7.

Crystal clear and very assertive coming from a mild mannered man https://t.co/XzafHPUw6N — Fionna O'Leary, 🕯🇪🇺 (@fascinatorfun) December 16, 2021

8.

Transcript for impatient people like me who never click on videos! pic.twitter.com/hRbwK9fln9 — Radiohead 💙 (@radiohead319) December 16, 2021

9.

"inversion of reality" how a professional scientific communicator implies something is total bollocks — Nick McAteer (@nickmcateer) December 16, 2021

10.

It was an excellent answer from someone who’s probably heard more disingenuous bullshit about the pandemic in 2 years than anybody else. — AmbrosiaCreamChapel (@DefectingGrey) December 16, 2021

