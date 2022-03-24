The prime minister was left looking all alone as European Union leaders seemingly ignored him ahead of the Nato family photo, leading ‘Billy no mates’ to trend on social media.

The EU meeting comes alongside Nato and G7 gatherings, as Western leaders try to remain united in the face of Russian aggression.

A clip of the meeting shows the leaders greeting one another cheerfully at the start of the Nato summit while the PM is stood looking on with his hands in his pockets.

It comes after Boris Johnson compared the war in Ukraine to Brexit, sparking international condemnation.

Johnson at the NATO summit.

We've turned ourselves into a country that is ignored internationally.

The Billy-no-mates look for UK PMs at international gatherings was started by May, but Johnson has perfected it…pic.twitter.com/7CxqrEZpFo — Slough for Europe 🇪🇺 💙 🇺🇦 (@SloughForEU) March 24, 2022

All these international leaders and Boris Johnson prancing around like Billy No Mates. That's because you're an embarrassment @BorisJohnson . Trouble is you're embarrassing and alienating us too. Time to go surely. After all you're good for absolutely nothing. Say it again! — Matthew Payne (@Matthew82069336) March 24, 2022

The well deserved title of ‘Billy No Mates’. What an embarrassment 🤦‍♀️🇺🇦😷 https://t.co/P1GgcBymRU — lady jane turnbull⭐️🖤😷💙💫🌻 (@janeturnbull17) March 24, 2022

Billy No Mates and Benny Hill rolled in to one. — Buck Frexit! 🇪🇺🇺🇦🌎 FBPE #GTTO #PR (@Beany_1) March 24, 2022

That’s what isolation/ostracism looks like. He may talk of global Britain but the reality is, he has massively diminished our standing and significance in the world. We are Billy No Mates on the world stage. It’s pitiful, it’s sad, it’s shameful. https://t.co/kOC0AkfGZ2 — Baron Cowpat of Turdshire (@Cowpat_No_9) March 24, 2022

When your prime minister finally begins to realise his stupid mouth has made him Billy No Mates. https://t.co/XoTAbaT3Q2 — David Hewson (@david_hewson) March 24, 2022

World leaders meet up in Brussels. Boris Johnson stands awkwardly alone. pic.twitter.com/fBx4GpVNDO — TRADASRO (@tradasro) March 24, 2022

Johnson scared of Biden at NATO summit



Biden tells Johnson off



No one wants to talk to Johnson



Johnson walks away in shame pic.twitter.com/OXj9itQz5K — UK is with EU (@ukiswitheu) March 24, 2022

