The BBC has been lampooned online after a news piece about the Queen’s exchange with Paddington Bear.
Here is the clip in case you haven’t seen it.
The Paddington bear Twitter account also tweeted: “Thank you Ma’am, for everything.”
The commentator had some groundbreaking views to share…
He has been ruthlessly mocked for the revelation.
As they discussed the Paddington clip-on air, he said: “Can I just add something about the Paddington Bear skit that we’ve all seen?
“We should remember that she acted that in an empty space. It wasn’t the real Paddington there, even though it looked like it.
“She acted out what she would say to Paddington and then the CGI experts went in and animated a Paddington image for her!”
Reactions
