The BBC has been lampooned online after a news piece about the Queen’s exchange with Paddington Bear.

Here is the clip in case you haven’t seen it.

What an exceptionally beautiful thing this was. Thinking of the entire family at Balmoral 😔 pic.twitter.com/OlZXDOBK5q — Rachel Clarke (@doctor_oxford) September 8, 2022

The Paddington bear Twitter account also tweeted: “Thank you Ma’am, for everything.”

Thank you Ma’am, for everything. — Paddington (@paddingtonbear) September 8, 2022

The commentator had some groundbreaking views to share…

He has been ruthlessly mocked for the revelation.

As they discussed the Paddington clip-on air, he said: “Can I just add something about the Paddington Bear skit that we’ve all seen?

“We should remember that she acted that in an empty space. It wasn’t the real Paddington there, even though it looked like it.

“She acted out what she would say to Paddington and then the CGI experts went in and animated a Paddington image for her!”

Reactions

1.

We are now the “Paddington Bear isn’t actually real!” stage of the national mourning period pic.twitter.com/WOtmoomQW4 — Owen Jones (@OwenJones84) September 12, 2022

2.

Just top notch journalism, really. pic.twitter.com/VjtQTuYVs0 — Friz Frizzle (@FrizFrizzle) September 11, 2022

3.

You mean to say they didn’t bring on the real Paddington for the queen’s jubilee? This sounds made up! — Damien (@Dams_Lefty) September 11, 2022

4.

5.

You will be astonished to hear there was not a real Paddington pic.twitter.com/9rDYFsT8Vj — Council Estate Socialism (@RickyDHale) September 12, 2022

6.

I don't know how to tell y'all this but…the bear isn't real. https://t.co/9Uh4CnNE2y — Messie Condo (@messiecondo) September 12, 2022

7.

You mean to say she wasn’t actually sat next to a live, talking bear? https://t.co/sY3dobhpw6 — Boro_Boy_Abroad (@UTB_MAC) September 12, 2022

8.

The brit news have discovered that cartoons are not infact real https://t.co/58RLFFYNEd — 🌒Cúhdí🌘 (@Kaizey) September 12, 2022

9.

10.

