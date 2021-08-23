Anti-vax protestors have stormed the offices of broadcaster ITN, hurling abuse at Channel 4 presenter Jon Snow.

Crowds of maskless people were pictured inside the reception of the building in central London which houses the news operations of ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5.

Staff are reportedly locked in their offices as security seek to stop people getting through the building’s gates.

🚨 | NEW: Footage of anti Covid vaccine protestors inside ITV



While crowds of police officers were seen hurrying to the scene, another group of protestors was filmed harassing Snow – the veteran news presenter – as he arrived at the building.

One man was heard claiming Snow “didn’t speak up for the children when you could have” as he was ushered inside the building by security operatives.

Elsewhere, Extinction Rebellion kicked off its fifth mass protest in Trafalgar Square as activists demanded the government stop investment in fossil fuels.

Gail Bradbrook, co-founder of the activist group, opened the “Impossible Rebellion” with a speech expressing solidarity with nations that are disproportionately affected by climate change.

A visible heavy police presence surrounded the protest, which is expected to attempt to disrupt London to “target the root cause of the climate and ecological crisis” in the coming days.

Demonstrations are scheduled in central locations including St James’ Park, Piccadilly Circus – similar to those carried out in 2019 – but more are due to take place in both north and south London.

