Anti-vax protestors have stormed the offices of broadcaster ITN, hurling abuse at Channel 4 presenter Jon Snow.
Crowds of maskless people were pictured inside the reception of the building in central London which houses the news operations of ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5.
🚨 | NEW: Anti vax protesters storm ITVpic.twitter.com/0pTqlDxc3w— News For All (@NewsForAllUK) August 23, 2021
Staff are reportedly locked in their offices as security seek to stop people getting through the building’s gates.
🚨 | NEW: Footage of anti Covid vaccine protestors inside ITV— News For All (@NewsForAllUK) August 23, 2021
pic.twitter.com/U2JIwt8knt
While crowds of police officers were seen hurrying to the scene, another group of protestors was filmed harassing Snow – the veteran news presenter – as he arrived at the building.
One man was heard claiming Snow “didn’t speak up for the children when you could have” as he was ushered inside the building by security operatives.
🚨🚨 | BREAKING: Anti vaxx protestors go after Jon Snow pic.twitter.com/jVY002OVhV— Politics For All (@PoliticsForAlI) August 23, 2021
Elsewhere, Extinction Rebellion kicked off its fifth mass protest in Trafalgar Square as activists demanded the government stop investment in fossil fuels.
Gail Bradbrook, co-founder of the activist group, opened the “Impossible Rebellion” with a speech expressing solidarity with nations that are disproportionately affected by climate change.
A visible heavy police presence surrounded the protest, which is expected to attempt to disrupt London to “target the root cause of the climate and ecological crisis” in the coming days.
Demonstrations are scheduled in central locations including St James’ Park, Piccadilly Circus – similar to those carried out in 2019 – but more are due to take place in both north and south London.
Related: Reporter calls out ‘outrageous’ Home Office after Afghan children spat
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .