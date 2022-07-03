More than a million people descend on the capital for Pride in London yesterday.

It was the first time the event has been held since the outbreak of the pandemic and is the 50th anniversary of the UK’s first ever Pride parade.

The event, which organisers called it the “biggest and most inclusive event in history”.

It also featured a line-up of artists performing across four stages around Central London.

1972 march

Commencing at midday on Saturday from Hyde Park Corner, the parade paid homage to the 1972 march, passing significant sites from the UK’s first LGBT+ movement. The parade will ended tat 6pm, finishing at Whitehall Palace.

All proceeds raised from commercial partnerships are reinvested into the LGBT+ community, such as through the Unity Fund, organisers said.

The Unity Fund aims to build stronger communities by providing one-off grants to grassroots organisations, which address the needs of the UK’s LGBT+ community.

Starmer and Rayner made an appearance.

Footage of Labour leader Keir Starmer and Shadow Chancellor Angela Rayner marching in today’s Pride in London parade (July 2). @Keir_Starmer @AngelaRayner pic.twitter.com/atoWTSm80G — Urban Pictures (@Urban_Pictures) July 2, 2022

But not everyone was happy about it, a small band of anti-LGBT protestors were challenged by a young pride supporter.

The stars of Heartstopper absolutely loving it as anti-LGBT protesters are challenged by a young Pride supporter #Pride pic.twitter.com/7uUwaG9MXW — Scott Beasley (@SkyScottBeasley) July 2, 2022

Then the cast of hit coming-of-age drama Heartstopper also joined in and danced the hate away.

People loved this bold act of defiance from the actors.

joe locke and sebastian croft singing dancing and flipping off homophobes at pride is exactly what the world needed pic.twitter.com/twjXgMwM1H — zoe🍂PINNED! | LOVES BASH!!!!!!! (cast pr manager) (@vaItcrsen) July 2, 2022

Why do we need Pride? Because people still feel the need to protest our existence 🖕🏻🌈 https://t.co/CRN3eKpCTy — Adam Bailey (@AdamDavidBailey) July 2, 2022

What sort of person do you have to be to go out of your way to make a day of trying to crush other people's joy and make them feel bad about themselves? Although, in a perverse way, I guess it shows why Pride is still needed in the 21st century. — Dan King (@DanKing_1974) July 2, 2022

