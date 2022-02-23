Boris Johnson has been urged to impose tougher sanctions on Russia as the foreign secretary said the Government was already considering a number of further measures to stop Vladimir Putin’s incursion into Ukraine.
It comes as a thread from a Finnish leftist has gone viral as he explains why Putin is invading another country.
The prime minister is likely to come under fire in the Commons on Wednesday over the punishment doled out to Kremlin-linked oligarchs and banks in response to Russian aggression.
Writing in The Times Liz Truss said she had held a call with G7 allies to “agree the next package” of sanctions, while No 10 insisted there was more to come if Russia did not back down from manoeuvres in eastern Ukraine where troops had been sent into the Donbas region under the guise of being “peacekeepers”.
But the PM faced criticism from all sides for not going far enough when he announced his clutch of measures on Tuesday.
He had announced that three billionaire allies of the Russian President and five Russian banks would face punitive measures.
Similar sanctions have been announced by allies in the European Union and the United States.
Thread
A thread from a Finnish leftist Janne M. Korhonen gives a fantastic summary of Putin’s drivers.
Korhonen believes the Russian President is on a mission to destroy the EU and democracy itself.
It is a blistering account and a must-read from someone whose next-door neighbour is the Russian bear itself.
