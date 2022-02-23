Boris Johnson has been urged to impose tougher sanctions on Russia as the foreign secretary said the Government was already considering a number of further measures to stop Vladimir Putin’s incursion into Ukraine.

It comes as a thread from a Finnish leftist has gone viral as he explains why Putin is invading another country.

The prime minister is likely to come under fire in the Commons on Wednesday over the punishment doled out to Kremlin-linked oligarchs and banks in response to Russian aggression.

Writing in The Times Liz Truss said she had held a call with G7 allies to “agree the next package” of sanctions, while No 10 insisted there was more to come if Russia did not back down from manoeuvres in eastern Ukraine where troops had been sent into the Donbas region under the guise of being “peacekeepers”.

But the PM faced criticism from all sides for not going far enough when he announced his clutch of measures on Tuesday.

He had announced that three billionaire allies of the Russian President and five Russian banks would face punitive measures.

Similar sanctions have been announced by allies in the European Union and the United States.

Thread

A thread from a Finnish leftist Janne M. Korhonen gives a fantastic summary of Putin’s drivers.

Korhonen believes the Russian President is on a mission to destroy the EU and democracy itself.

It is a blistering account and a must-read from someone whose next-door neighbour is the Russian bear itself.

1.

Greetings from a Finnish leftist! The international situation has apparently left many people in the English-speaking countries confused. I write this thread in the hopes of sharing a perspective I believe is widely if not unilaterally shared in Finland, most leftists included. — Janne M. Korhonen 🇫🇮🇪🇺🐟🇺🇦 (@jmkorhonen) February 22, 2022

2.

What we see happening in #Ukraine right now is, to put it bluntly, Russian (or more precisely, the Kremlin's) imperialism. If no other evidence convinces you, I beseech you to read a translation of Putin's speech yesterday. — Janne M. Korhonen 🇫🇮🇪🇺🐟🇺🇦 (@jmkorhonen) February 22, 2022

3.

This has very little if anything to do with NATO, and almost everything to do with Putin's desire to reinstate the Russian Empire. He has consistently maintained in public that it was a "mistake" to "allow" the former Soviet republics to become independent. — Janne M. Korhonen 🇫🇮🇪🇺🐟🇺🇦 (@jmkorhonen) February 22, 2022

4.

Now he said out loud that Lenin made an error in 1917 when he let the former Russian territories "go." One of the countries that gained independence from Russia in 1917, by the way, was Finland. — Janne M. Korhonen 🇫🇮🇪🇺🐟🇺🇦 (@jmkorhonen) February 22, 2022

5.

What Putin seems to fear the most, rightly so, is that democratic revolution reaches Moscow. Thus, democracy itself is a threat to him. — Janne M. Korhonen 🇫🇮🇪🇺🐟🇺🇦 (@jmkorhonen) February 22, 2022

6.

He is not really afraid of NATO military forces: we can objectively demonstrate that the deployment of NATO forces to countries close to Russia used to be laughably minuscule before 2014. — Janne M. Korhonen 🇫🇮🇪🇺🐟🇺🇦 (@jmkorhonen) February 22, 2022

7.

Only after Putin's blatant 2008 and 2014 breaches of post-World War II convention of not redrawing the map of Europe with a sword did NATO even step up military deployments. Still, the deployments were mostly cosmetic. — Janne M. Korhonen 🇫🇮🇪🇺🐟🇺🇦 (@jmkorhonen) February 22, 2022

8.

The post-2017 "enhanced forward presence" in the Baltics, for instance, consisted of four battalion task groups. Independent analysts have now counted about 125 similar Russian army groups massing along Ukraine's borders. — Janne M. Korhonen 🇫🇮🇪🇺🐟🇺🇦 (@jmkorhonen) February 22, 2022

9.

The most powerful nuclear weapon states in the world really do not fear an attack by other nation states. But what frightens Putin and his band of kleptocrats is the very real possibility that the Russian people decide to get rid of them. — Janne M. Korhonen 🇫🇮🇪🇺🐟🇺🇦 (@jmkorhonen) February 22, 2022

10.

Democratic, successful countries bordering European Russia are a menace to him personally. They show the Russians an alternative, and can serve as sanctuaries for dissidents that Putin would like to invite for a tea by the window. — Janne M. Korhonen 🇫🇮🇪🇺🐟🇺🇦 (@jmkorhonen) February 22, 2022

11.

This is the reason why Putin is doing his best to undermine the European Union, for instance. He cynically supports the European and American far right, up to and including support from clandestine intelligence services and financial assistance. — Janne M. Korhonen 🇫🇮🇪🇺🐟🇺🇦 (@jmkorhonen) February 22, 2022

12.

Failing Europe would be a boon for Putin, and a divided Europe is a weak Europe whose individual countries can be threatened or corrupted from within. — Janne M. Korhonen 🇫🇮🇪🇺🐟🇺🇦 (@jmkorhonen) February 22, 2022

13.

Putin also controls a formidable propaganda machine, which has been very successful in selling a story of poor Russia being threatened by evil NATO and thus forced to mass the second greatest invasion force seen in Europe since the end of the WW2 – against non-NATO Ukraine. — Janne M. Korhonen 🇫🇮🇪🇺🐟🇺🇦 (@jmkorhonen) February 22, 2022

14.

(I personally cannot see how the Ukrainians even would be responsible for NATO's actions even if the above was true, any more than those wedding parties the U.S. has droned over the years were the responsibility of Al Qaida or the Taleban.) — Janne M. Korhonen 🇫🇮🇪🇺🐟🇺🇦 (@jmkorhonen) February 22, 2022

15.

But in reality, the fact is that NATO has not "enlarged" itself: the fact is that democratic countries close to Russia have wanted to join NATO. I hope you ask yourself: why? — Janne M. Korhonen 🇫🇮🇪🇺🐟🇺🇦 (@jmkorhonen) February 22, 2022

16.

Do you really believe that people in countries like the Baltics are evil warmongers who just want to have a go at the Russians? Or that they are duped by some ominous NATO cabal planning to subjugate the Russians? — Janne M. Korhonen 🇫🇮🇪🇺🐟🇺🇦 (@jmkorhonen) February 22, 2022

17.

Or would a more plausible explanation be that people in countries bordering Russia are genuinely concerned that resurgent Kremlin could do precisely something like they have been doing in Georgia and in Ukraine? — Janne M. Korhonen 🇫🇮🇪🇺🐟🇺🇦 (@jmkorhonen) February 22, 2022

18.

I for one used to oppose NATO membership for Finland. I hoped the Kremlin would stop after the first two overt uses of military force, in 2008 and 2014. It did not do so. — Janne M. Korhonen 🇫🇮🇪🇺🐟🇺🇦 (@jmkorhonen) February 22, 2022

19.

Now I'm among those in Finland who are saying that the facts have changed and the opinions need to change as well. There has been a tremendous outburst of public support for Finland's NATO membership. Because we want to avoid a war. — Janne M. Korhonen 🇫🇮🇪🇺🐟🇺🇦 (@jmkorhonen) February 22, 2022

20.

I firmly believe violence cannot build a sustainable world. But sometimes the democracies need to find their spine. I'm still a reservist in the Finnish army and yesterday I voluntarily reviewed my wartime tasks and mobilization packing list, just in case. — Janne M. Korhonen 🇫🇮🇪🇺🐟🇺🇦 (@jmkorhonen) February 22, 2022

21.

Back in the 1930s, democracies turned their backs on democratic Spain. For years I've wondered, could the history have turned the other way if they hadn't? What if they had shown more solidarity when solidarity was needed? — Janne M. Korhonen 🇫🇮🇪🇺🐟🇺🇦 (@jmkorhonen) February 22, 2022

22.

Even if a war could be avoided by yielding to the Kremlin, I really fear what that would mean for the Nordic social democratic experiment. You see, what "finlandization" actually means is a circumscribed quasi-democracy. — Janne M. Korhonen 🇫🇮🇪🇺🐟🇺🇦 (@jmkorhonen) February 22, 2022

23.

A country that is at the mercy of the Kremlin, like we were during the Cold War, may be overtly democratic, but only as long as the people are wise enough to only choose candidates that are acceptable to the Kremlin. — Janne M. Korhonen 🇫🇮🇪🇺🐟🇺🇦 (@jmkorhonen) February 22, 2022

24.

I could well write another thread this long about the various downsides of finlandization, but I spare you for now. Just consider this: yielding to the Kremlin means that parties and politicians who like the Kremlin gain in power.



Which politicians would those be? — Janne M. Korhonen 🇫🇮🇪🇺🐟🇺🇦 (@jmkorhonen) February 22, 2022

25.

Right now, the nationalistic-conservative far right is the favorite of the Kremlin. More European countries would end up like Hungary, dominated by the far right who proceed to sell off the country's assets, like public health services, to their cronies. — Janne M. Korhonen 🇫🇮🇪🇺🐟🇺🇦 (@jmkorhonen) February 22, 2022

26.

In Finland, our social democracy could effectively end. With it, the experiment to create a sustainable social democracy would suffer, and probably end as well. If the Nordic experiment then fails, what do the left has to offer to the world then? — Janne M. Korhonen 🇫🇮🇪🇺🐟🇺🇦 (@jmkorhonen) February 22, 2022

27.

This is a struggle between democracy and autocracy. I lament that many in the left take the side of autocracy, even though I understand the power of propaganda and the blunders the U.S. for instance has done in the past. — Janne M. Korhonen 🇫🇮🇪🇺🐟🇺🇦 (@jmkorhonen) February 22, 2022

28.

But I hope this thread helps some. If you have any questions, please let me know. Thank you for reading, and in solidarity from Finland!https://t.co/mQiTL1JEor — Janne M. Korhonen 🇫🇮🇪🇺🐟🇺🇦 (@jmkorhonen) February 22, 2022

