BBC presenter Victoria Derbyshire has outlined the catastrophic impact of new post-Brexit border controls set to be implemented for the first time this week.

The introduction of complex paperwork to certify all EU products of plant and animal origin entering the UK from January 31st has fuelled concerns of supply chain disruption and fresh price rises.

Disruptions to the smooth movement of goods are now more likely due to a shortage of vets to sign export health certificates on the continent, the failure to fully introduce a trusted trader scheme and continued lack of clarity about the application of some rules and regulations.

Speaking to the Financial Times, Karin Goodburn, director-general of the Chilled Food Association, said: “The entire EHC [system] is based on stuff arriving on a slow boat from China. It is not designed for short shelf life and quick supply chains.”

She added that her members were “deeply concerned” about the impact of border delays on perishable products where shelf life was critical to their value.

The introduction of the new border controls, with physical inspection beginning from the end of April, will see European companies facing the pain of border bureaucracy for the first time since the EU-UK post-Brexit trade deal came into force in January 2021.

The British government has delayed the introduction of the checks five times since 2021, but now says the border is essential to both deliver biosecurity and level the playing field for British business in its interactions with Europe.

Addressing the issue on Newsnight, Derbyshire pointed to promises made by prominent Brexiteers such as Jacob Rees-Mogg and Boris Johnson.

“It was Conservative Brexiter Jacob Rees-Mogg who promised cheaper food after Brexit. And it was Conservative PM Boris Johnson who said there would be no extra checks on trade. It appears both were wrong”, she said.

Victoria Derbyshire, "It was Conservative Brexiter Jacob Rees-Mogg who promised cheaper food after Brexit. And it was Conservative PM Boris Johnson who said there would be no extra checks on trade. It appears both were wrong"



