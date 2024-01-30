The UK has fallen to its lowest-ever score in Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI).

Results published today show the UK’s score fell again this year to its lowest since the Index underwent a major revamp in 2012. The UK now sits at 20th in the global ranking, a sharp drop from its position just outside the top ten in 2021.

This year’s score of 71 follows increasing concerns about the UK government’s approach to corruption, despite the Prime Minister’s promise of a government of ‘integrity and professionalism’.

The UK is still without an anti-corruption champion 15 months into his premiership.

VIP lane

The CPI comes just days before the COVID-19 inquiry begins to look at the pandemic procurement processes that saw multiple scandals over lucrative government contracts to provide personal protective equipment (PPE) and the government’s so-called VIP lane.

The CPI uses impartial surveys from experts and business leaders to score and rank countries by the perceived level of corruption in their public sectors. The result is presented on a scale of zero (perceived as highly corrupt) to 100 (perceived as very clean).

The UK’s 2023 CPI score represents the most significant drop in Western Europe over the past five years (-9) steeper than Poland (-6) and Austria (-5). This decline since 2018 is similar in size to that in countries like Myanmar (-9), Nicaragua (-8), Liberia (-7), and Turkey (-7).

“A country heading in the wrong direction”

Daniel Bruce, Chief Executive, Transparency International UK said: “The continued fall in the UK’s score shows a country heading in the wrong direction. It’s clear that business leaders and other experts are more concerned than ever about political corruption and the abuse of public office in the UK.

“These findings should be a wake-up call for government. We need urgent action from ministers – not just words – to restore much-needed confidence in the integrity of political and public life.”

Globally, the CPI average score remains unchanged at 43 for the twelfth year in a row. More than two-thirds of countries are seen to have a serious corruption problem, scoring below 50.

Denmark (90) tops the index, with South Sudan (13), Syria (13) and Somalia (11), all of which are embroiled in protracted conflict, remaining at the bottom.

