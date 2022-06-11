US whistleblower Chelsea Manning made his feelings felt about the death of notorious sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Manning was speaking on the Jan 10th ‘After Dark’ episode of the H3H3 podcast.

“Murder, that’s how a prison murder happens. I know. That stuff happens. Some of these stories are in my book,” said Manning.

“You wanna get rid of someone in prison? That’s how you do it.”

On August 10, 2019, Guards found evil Epstein unresponsive in his jail cell.

Prince Andrew

He was about to stand trial on sex-trafficking charges.

His arrest ultimately pulled Prince Andrew into the spotlight, leading to an ongoing legal battle finally settled out of court.

Epstein’s death was ruled as suicide by hanging.

He continued: “I just gotta’ say, time and time again – the most violent people in the prison are the prison guards, every single time, just endless amounts of fear and anxiety of what a correctional guard of any variety was going to do. It haunts me to say, I don’t associate the prison uniform with violence, but I see the CO uniform and it’s different.

“I would say that there’s the rule of thirds. There are guards who care, they think they are doing a service and they try to be fair – it’s a fast turnover rate. Then there are the guards who look the other way, treat it as a paycheck. Then there’s the sadistic ones, the ones who play games and lie and cheat and steal, and get away with it. The other third who look the other way, don’t do anything.”

Related: Watch: ‘Prince Andrew is a sweaty…’ is flying up the UK charts