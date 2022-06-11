Boris Johnson has until the autumn to set out a clear Conservative vision for the future or face being ousted by his own MPs, his former Brexit minister, Lord Frost, has warned.

Despite having survived a bruising vote of confidence on Monday, Lord Frost said the Prime Minister could not afford to ignore the “depth of opposition” he faces within his own party.

Writing in The Daily Telegraph, he said the biggest problem now facing the Government was not the issue of lockdown parties in Downing Street, but that voters did not understand what it was trying to do.

Poem

It seems that within his own ranks they want the PM gone.

However, Johnson still has some support.

In response to various government ministers claiming we should ‘draw a line,’ under it all, Brian Bilston has written a blistering poem that urges people not to move on from the partygate, and other, scandals at the heart of government.

It is called “Drawing a Line.’

Here’s a new poem called ‘Drawing a Line’. pic.twitter.com/W89r4RifjR — Brian Bilston (@brian_bilston) June 9, 2022

Reactions

1.

Brilliant. You’ve put it so exactly right. I wish it WOULD all go away and we could wake up from the nightmare our country has become. — Teffy Wrightson Socialist and Christian 💙🐇🌱🦋 (@belledujour208) June 10, 2022

2.

Brilliant. I love your poems. Can’t wait to get the book — Adrienne Lewis (@Adrienn24837573) June 9, 2022

3.

How I wish I had the talent to have written this. Thank you @brian_bilston https://t.co/GCHuEVgxK5 — Brian Taylor (@RevBrianT) June 11, 2022

4.

Thank you for this, Brian ❤️

It resonates https://t.co/su7sesuFM0 — Sue Carney💙🇺🇦#IStandWithUkraine #FBPE (@LilacLounge) June 10, 2022

5.

@brian_bilston here. A poet who normally finds humour and quirkiness in the everyday absurdity. Not seen him this angry before. #ToryBritain https://t.co/8hUfS47X4o — Nicola Spurr (@NicolaRSpurr) June 10, 2022

Related:Brian Bilston’s response to being offered a complimentary Daily Mail on a flight is just wonderful