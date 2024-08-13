Ukrainians have been trolling Russia by leaving fake reviews of restaurants in Kursk.

Forces from neighbouring Ukraine now control 1,000 square kilometres (386 square miles) of the Kursk region in a lightning incursion that has embarrassed the Kremlin.

Ukraine’s top military commander, General Oleksandr Syrskyi announced on President Volodymyr Zelensky’s Telegram channel that the troops are “fulfilling their tasks” in Russia, adding that the situation is “under our control”.

Russian forces are still scrambling to respond to the surprise Ukrainian attack after almost a week of fierce fighting.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the Ukrainian army’s incursion into the Kursk region, which has caused more than 100,000 civilians to flee, is an attempt by Kyiv to stop Moscow’s offensive in eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region and gain leverage in possible future peace talks.

Mr Zelensky confirmed for the first time that Ukrainian military forces are operating inside the Kursk region.

On Telegram, he praised his country’s soldiers and commanders “for their steadfastness and decisive actions”.

In response to the situation, Ukrainians have been humorously leaving fake reviews of local restaurants on Google.

Here’s a pick of just a handful:

Ukrainians are giving restaurants reviews in Kursk. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Ntj2Dhqx6A — Кобзар 🇺🇦🇨🇦🇬🇪 (@CanadianKobzar) August 12, 2024

