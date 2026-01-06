Ofcom has “made urgent contact with X” following reports that the platform’s Grok AI has been producing “undressed images of people and sexualised images of children.”

Grok is the artificial intelligence assistant created for Elon Musk’s X platform, previously known as Twitter.

But in recent weeks, there have been numerous reports and stories of X users using the AI to remove people’s clothes from images.

Now, Ofcom has said it is “aware of serious concerns raised” about Grok producing “undressed images of people and sexualised images of children.”

In a statement, the regulator said: “We have made urgent contact with X and xAI to understand what steps they have taken to comply with their legal duties to protect users in the UK.

“Based on their response we will undertake a swift assessment to determine whether there are potential compliance issues that warrant investigation.”

Our statement on Grok ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/UsXh96zjQY — Ofcom (@Ofcom) January 5, 2026

Over the weekend, X released a statement warning that action would be taken against illegal content on the platform.

The company said: “Anyone using or prompting Grok to make illegal content will suffer the same consequences as if they upload illegal content.”

Platform owner Elon Musk also tweeted: “Anyone using Grok to make illegal content will suffer the same consequences as if they upload illegal content.”

Neither Musk or X have commented yet on Ofcom’s statement.

The European Commmission has already said this week that it is “seriously looking into this matter,” whilst authorities in France, Malaysia and India are said to be assessing the situation as well.