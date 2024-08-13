Donald Trump has detailed the moment he warned Vladimir Putin not to invade Ukraine in a conversation with Elon Musk – and it’s completely unhinged.

The Russian president ordered the invasion of Ukraine on 24th February 2022, two years after Trump left office after being defeated by Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

And according to the former US premiere, if he was in the top seat, the invasion would never have happened.

Speaking to X owner Musk in an interview, Trump recounted telling Putin: “Don’t do it. You can’t do it, Vladimir,” and described Putin’s response as “no way,” to which Trump replied, “way”.

Trump highlighted his past ability to maintain a dialogue with Putin and expressed his desire to normalise relations with Russia if re-elected, criticising President Biden’s handling of the situation for escalating tensions.

Trump’s comments have sparked various reactions, including skepticism, humour, and just plain bewilderment.

AUDIO



Trump on what he said to Vladimir Putin regarding Ukraine:



"I said to Vladimir Putin, 'Don’t do it. You can’t do it, Vladimir. If you do it, it’s going to be a bad day. You cannot do it.'



And I told him what I’d do.



And he said, 'No way,' and I said, 'Way.'" pic.twitter.com/4VjPnFkl6i — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 13, 2024

Related: Sir Jim Ratcliffe says London is ‘not safe’ any more