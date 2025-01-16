Donald Trump has provoked a considerable backlash after trying to take credit for the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and Gaza.

The US president-elect announced the news on his Truth Social network on Wednesday (15/1), saying:

“We have a deal for the hostages in the Middle East. They will be released shortly. Thank you!”

His post came before the White House, still under outgoing President Joe Biden, made any official announcement, and a full five days ahead of his return to power, prompting this hilarious response from Biden in a press conference:

The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas was struck after months of intense negotiations carried out by Egyptian and Qatari mediators, with the support of the United States.

Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, is believed to have worked closely with President Joe Biden’s team to facilitate the deal.

But people weren’t overly happy about Trump, who will become president on 20th January, taking credit for the deal.

Here’s a flavour of the reaction on social media:

We know. The President told us. pic.twitter.com/5I7GPROYnJ — Evan (@daviddunn177) January 15, 2025

You were busy attacking Gavin Newsom while Biden was working his ass off to try to get it.



Shut the fuck up, clown. pic.twitter.com/OwTRQQ1OvU — Aes🇺🇸 (@AesPolitics1) January 15, 2025

There’s no “we” here you sack of shit. pic.twitter.com/QsX1NzynOf — Marlene Robertson (@marlene4719) January 15, 2025

