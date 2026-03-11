Greater Lincolnshire mayor Andrea Jenkyns has given her thoughts on the UK’s involvement in Iran – prompting everyone to ask ‘why?’

During an appearance on Sky News this week, Reform’s Jenkyns said she did “ideally not” want to see “British troops on the ground” in Iran, but that “you can’t rule anything out.”

She added that the UK should “most certainly” be using more of its weapons and military resources in the conflict though, in the latest contradictory message from a Reform figure on Iran.

But the main reaction online was people simply asking why the mayor of Greater Lincolnshire was commenting on matters of national defence.

One person wrote: “In a surprise move for a local authority, the Greater Lincolnshire Mayor can’t rule out UK boots on the ground in Iran.”

Labour MP Claire Hazelgrove wrote: “Fascinating new powers for mayors. Must have missed that devo [devolution] vote.”

Someone else quipped: “Does the Lincolnshire mayor have her own militia now?”

In one viral post, another person joked that Greater Lincolnshire had “declared war on Iran” after “commander in chief Andrea Jenkyns announces as she refuses to rule out Lincolnian boots on the ground.”