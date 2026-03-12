PAT Testers play an important role in preventing electrical hazards. They are the unsung heroes when it comes to safety. Right now, PAT testers are in steady demand across offices, schools, construction sites, and industrial workplaces.

If you are interested in becoming a PAT tester in the UK, keep reading. In this short guide, we’ll discuss what a PAT Tester is, how to perform PAT testing, how to become one and how often you should do the testing.

What Is Pat Testing?

Portable Appliance Testing (PAT) is a routine assessment of electrical instruments to determine whether they work properly. The main purpose of PAT Testing is to prevent electrical accidents in the workplace.

PAT Testers are professionals who carry out PAT testing safely. They can accurately detect which electrical equipment is safe and which has the potential to cause accidents.

A complete PAT test consists of two things:

A formal visual inspection of the appliance.

A test with a portable appliance tester.

How To Perform Pat Testing?

Here is a simplified instruction on how to perform PAT testing:

Step 1: Connect The Appliance

Plug the device into the PAT tester

Select the correct class (e.g., Class I or Class II)

Start the test

Step 2: Check The Results

The tester checks:

Insulation resistance

Earth continuity

Polarity (for Class I)

The tester shows Pass or Fail

Step 3: Record The Results

Log the test result

Note the basic details of the appliance

Keep records for safety checks

Step 4: Do A Visual Check

Look for:

Cuts or cracks in cables

Damaged plugs or sockets

Loose connections

Step 5: Label The Equipment

Add a PAT test label to the item

Helps track when it was last tested

Get proper training before carrying out PAT Testing. Without expert mentorship, there’s a high chance of getting electrocuted. Please check out our CPD-accredited PAT Testing Training in Birmingham. It’s a 1-day face-to-face training where you’ll learn the best practices directly from experienced professionals.

How To Become A Pat Tester?

To become a PAT tester, you need to be considered competent by law. This means you have a strong background in electricity and the electrical work involved. An accredited short qualification provides proof of your ability and competence. If you are interested in starting your PAT testing career in London, join our 1-day CPD-accredited PAT Testing Training in London.

How Often Should You PAT Test?

There are no set guidelines for PAT Testing. However, the best practices are outlined below:

Offices, Shops, Hotels And Alike

Class 1 (general IT equipment) should be examined every four years.

Portable tools such as attachment leads must be tested every two years.

Frequently used handheld or transported supplies must be checked every 12 months.

Construction

All 110V equipment regularly used must be tested every 3 months.

Schools

All class 1 and IT equipment should be tested every year.

Class 2 equipment should be tested every two years.

Industrial

All portable and handheld equipment must be checked every 6 months.

Other stationery, handheld, or portable equipment should be checked every 12 months.

This PAT testing guide from the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) offers more advice.

Final Words

Portal Appliance Testing (PAT) is the process of inspecting electrical equipment to determine safety levels. It helps to prevent electrical accidents in the workplace. To become a PAT tester, you need to undergo training under experts who will guide you through all the procedures step by step.