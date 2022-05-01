File this under ‘shithousery’: The MP for Stoke-on-Trent North, Jonathan Gullis, has asked the Russian Ambassador to add his name to the list of sanctioned British politicians, drawn up by the Kremlin earlier this month.

Tory MP demands to be sanctioned by Russian Ambassador

In a letter sent to the Russian consul, Gullis said he was ‘saddened’ that he failed to make the cut. Hundreds of top government officials – ranging from Boris Johnson to Rishi Sunak – were blacklisted by Russia for their ‘unfriendly actions’.

Feeling like he’s missed out, the Tory MP approached Andrei Kelin, asking the Ambassador to feature him in the diplomatic rebuke. Gullis went on to taunt the Russian representative, proudly stating that he ‘actively opposes Mr. Putin’ in any way possible.

“I was saddened to learn that I was not included on the list published recently of MPs who were being sanctioned by Russia. Like many other MPs, I am strongly opposed to the hostile, illegal, and immoral invasion against Ukraine and its people.” “I hope all those involved in war crimes face their day in court soon. I actively oppose Mr. Putin in every way I can, so in conclusion, please ensure you add me to your list of Parliamentarians who have been sanctioned. Slava Ukraini!” MP for Stoke-on-Trent North, Jonathan Gullis

‘Pick me, pick me!’

Of course, Mr. Gullis won’t be winning any points for diplomatic restraint here – and it’s likely his words will leave a sour taste in the mouths of Russian bureaucrats. However, all’s fair in love and war, isn’t it?

You can see the full letter MP Jonathan Gullis sent to the Russian Ambassador here:

