Tory leadership hopefuls Robert Jenrick and James Cleverly have demanded answers over why Taylor Swift received a police escort through London for her concerts at Wembley.

The US singer played eight sold-out shows in England as part of her Eras tour which came on the back of shows in Vienna, Austria, which had to be cancelled due to a terror threat.

Swift was given a motorbike convoy to protect her on the way to Wembley despite initial police reservations about the extra protections, the Sun has reported today, provoking Jernick and Cleverly into penning strongly worded responses.

Cleverly, who was eliminated from the race to replace Rishi Sunak today, asked home secretary Yvette Cooper to clarify the government’s position, saying VVIP protection is to serve the state and provide protection for royalty and senior government ministers.

Jenrick also hit out at the decision to give the US pop star protection.

'If a few pounds of my taxes went towards this, you're welcome Taylor.'

'What a little man to be this exercised about it.'@ShelaghFogarty 'cannot get over how puny Robert Jenrick's words were' about Taylor Swift's Met police escort. pic.twitter.com/Vytk32mkCf — LBC (@LBC) October 9, 2024

But Lisa Nandy rejected accusations that there had been any kind of wrongdoing or undue influence.

Speaking to Sky News, she said: “When you have major events, whether in London or in other parts of the UK, the home secretary will be involved in a conversation where there is a security risk.”

“The police made the decision. Ultimately, it is their decision and nobody else can make it.”

The Sun reported that the Metropolitan Police’s special escort group had initially been reluctant to give Swift the kind of protection normally reserved for senior royalty and politicians.

Nandy added: “What I can tell you is that neither the prime minister nor the home secretary, nor the mayor of London has the power to override the police on this matter. It is an operational decision for the police.

“They can put their own view. That’s certainly the case.

“But you would expect the home secretary and the mayor of the city where this event is taking place, given the history of what had just happened in Vienna, to be involved in the conversation about security arrangements.”

