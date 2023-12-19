The Tories will not be wiped out at the next general election, the Prime Minister has said.

The party have been lagging behind Labour in polls in recent months, with Sir Keir Starmer’s party expected to win back the keys to Downing Street if the opinion polls are replicated.

But Rishi Sunak said he was “confident” of his party’s chances north of the border, despite both the leader of the Scottish Tories, Douglas Ross, and the current Scottish Secretary Alister Jack standing down at the end of the Parliament.

Electoral wipeout

Speaking to journalists during a visit to RAF Lossiemouth in Moray, the Prime Minister was asked if he was concerned about an electoral wipeout.

“No, I’m not actually,” he said.

“We remain very confident about both what we’re accomplishing and delivering in Scotland and the response that we’re getting from people on the ground.”

Mr Sunak went on to single out members of the Scottish Tory frontbench team by name for praise.

“I think that people are responding really well to the focus of Douglas (Ross) and his team here, whether that’s Rachael (Hamilton) on rural issues, whether that’s Liam (Kerr) on education – incredibly important results just came out the other day where you saw Scotland, sadly, letting down its children whereas schools in England are rising up the league tables.”

Tory top team

The reference to members of the Tory top team in Scotland comes after the Prime Minister was asked by the Scottish Sun to name four members of it during a visit earlier this year – which he did not do.

The Prime Minister added: “That’s what the Scottish Conservatives are delivering for people in Scotland, focusing on issues they care about.

“Whether it’s their schools, whether it’s their hospitals, whether it’s the economy.

“We’ve got an SNP Government that’s not focused on all those things and I think that contrast is very clear, and we’re just going to keep hammering home that message every day until the next election.”

“A fairer, more equal and more prosperous country”

But SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn said: “Scotland hasn’t voted for the Tories since 1955 and in every Scottish Tory seat the SNP is best placed to get rid of them.

“We want a fairer, more equal and more prosperous country but the Tories’ actions fly in the face of that – whether it’s tax cuts for the rich whilst families are struggling to heat their homes, or arguing amongst themselves on how best to punish those fleeing here from war and persecution.

“After 13 years of Tory austerity, Brexit and economic destruction, Scottish households have been left facing sky-high energy bills, mortgage costs and food prices – we won’t forgive or forget that.

“With Labour having signed up to Tory tax and spending plans, it’s clear that only the SNP will stand up for Scotland at Westminster, to ensure our voice is heard and demand the powers we need to best support people in Scotland.”

Scottish Labour deputy leader Dame Jackie Baillie said: “Mr Sunak’s desperate response shows just how out of touch the Tories really are with Scotland.

“After 13 years of the Tories and 16 years of the SNP, Scots have seen their bills and mortgages soar, their economy shrink, and their NHS thrust into chaos.

“At the next general election, Labour will be the only party that will deliver change with a real plan to grow our economy, fix Scotland’s NHS and get the country its future back.”

