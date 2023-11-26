Far-right rabble-rouser Tommy Robinson has been arrested in London on Sunday, after he attended the march against anti-semitism in the capital. Despite a dispersal warning issued by the police, he still turned up – and was swiftly ejected from the event.

What was Tommy Robinson doing at the march against anti-semitism?

Somewhat predictably, Tommy and his supporters have lashed out at the police, accusing them of enforcing ‘a fascist state’. However, there’s a much more simple truth. He had been told ahead of time that his attendance at the event would lead to his arrest.

Furthermore, leading Jewish groups – including the Campaign Against Anti-Semitism (CAA) – rejected support from Tommy Robinson and his lackeys earlier this week. Although he wasn’t wanted at the march, Robinson – real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon – defied the wishes of the community.

WATCH: Tommy Robinson arrested in London

Tommy Robinson being escorted away from the March Against Antisemitism for his own safety after Jewish groups said he wasn’t welcome is the only video you need to see today… pic.twitter.com/i7qOrzPbt9 — Michael Morgan (@mikecmorgan) November 26, 2023

Good to see fascist #TommyRobinson taken to the van – he cares nothing about #Antisemetism & promotes a violent racist agenda. pic.twitter.com/N6t9gEhHf8 — Stand Up To Racism (@AntiRacismDay) November 26, 2023

Met Police confirm arrest of ’40-year-old man’

This latest act of shameless self-promotion took place just two weeks after he attended counter-protests in London. Far-right thugs clashed with police ahead of a pro-Palestine demonstration. Robinson briefly appeared, before jumping in a taxi and making a quick getaway.

He probably should have hot-footed it again this time out. The Met Police have since released a statement, regarding his arrest:

“At around 13.30 on Saturday 26 November, officers working as part of the policing and security operation for the March Against Antisemitism arrested a 40-year-old man on the Strand. He had refused to comply with a direction to disperse.”



“We have been in frequent contact with the organisers of the march in recent days. They have been clear about their concerns that the man’s attendance, and that of those who were likely to accompany him, would cause fear for other participants.”



“As a result, he was spoken to and warned on more than one occasion that his continued presence in the area was likely to cause harassment, alarm and distress to others. He was directed to leave the area but refused to do so.” | Met Police

