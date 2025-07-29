Far-right activist Tommy Robinson has fled the UK as cops made arrest enquiries following a man being knocked unconscious at St Pancras International Station.

The victim is seen in a social media video on the floor and it has been reported the man was given CPR by paramedics before being driven to hospital.

The video also shows Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, speaking to witnesses on last night.

In an update, British Transport Police said: “Following a report of an assault at St Pancras station last night (July 28), officers have confirmed that the suspect, a 42-year-old man from Bedfordshire, boarded a flight out of the country in the early hours of this morning.

“Detectives are continuing to work closely to progress the investigation and bring him into custody for questioning.”

Currently, only accusations have been made.

A witness in the original clip on X, formerly Twitter, said: “Can we get someone here, quick?”

But Robinson tell the man: “You saw him. He came at me bruv, you saw that, he came at me”. The video then ends.

Robinson was released from prison early in May, after serving an 14-month sentence for contempt of court for repeating false allegations against a Syrian refugee.

Last week, he wa accused of inciting people to attend anti-migrant protests in Canary Wharf, after protests broke out outside an asylum hotel in Epping.

“It’s being widely reported that the government have had all staff fired at the 4 star £469 a night Britannia international hotel in Canary Wharf, bought up all 450 at the taxpayers expense, to house unvetted migrant men, reports it’s those from the Bell hotel in Epping,” he said.