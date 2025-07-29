Tommy Robinson has called a BBC female journalist a “slag” after he fled the UK amid a police probe.

The term is a derogatory slang word historically used to insult women, implying promiscuity or moral impropriety.

Its roots can be traced back to the early 20th century, where it emerged in working-class vernacular, often carrying misogynistic undertones. Over time, it has become widely recognised as a deeply offensive and sexist slur.

It comes after the far-right activist fled the UK as cops made arrest enquiries following a man being knocked unconscious at St Pancras International Station.

The victim is seen in a social media video on the floor and it has been reported the man was given CPR by paramedics before being driven to hospital.

The video also shows Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, speaking to witnesses on last night.

In an update, British Transport Police said: “Following a report of an assault at St Pancras station last night (July 28), officers have confirmed that the suspect, a 42-year-old man from Bedfordshire, boarded a flight out of the country in the early hours of this morning.

“Detectives are continuing to work closely to progress the investigation and bring him into custody for questioning.”

Currently, only accusations have been made.

A witness in the original clip on X, formerly Twitter, said: “Can we get someone here, quick?”

But Robinson tell the man: “You saw him. He came at me bruv, you saw that, he came at me”. The video then ends.

Robinson was released from prison early in May, after serving an 14-month sentence for contempt of court for repeating false allegations against a Syrian refugee.