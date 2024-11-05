The Royal Family has been charging the RNLI to launch their boats because the vessels cross “Duchy” beaches to reach the water.

A new investigation by The Sunday Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches programme has revealed that King Charles and Prince William, the Duke of Cornwall, are making millions from the Duchy of Cornwall thanks to the wealth of land under their ownership.

The Duchy of Lancaster, held by the British sovereign, and the Dutchy of Cornwall, held by Prince William, hold a total of more than 5,400 leases which generate at least £50 million.

They are exempt from business taxes and used to fund the royals’ lifestyles and philanthropic work.

According to the Dispatches report – called ‘The King, The Prince and Their Secret Millions’ – the private estates have received millions of pounds of income from contracts with public bodies and charities.

This includes one 15-year deal which will see Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS hospital trust in London pay £11.4 million to store its fleet of electric ambulances in a warehouse owned by the Duchy of Lancaster.

Other sources of income include six lifeboat stations owned by the Royal National Lifeboat Institute (RNLI) — a charity of which the King is patron — which have to pay £600 a year in total to use Duchy beaches in Salcombe, Sennen Cove, the Lizard, Rock, Penlee and St Mary’s.

King Charles III is a patron of the RNLI, following in the footsteps of his mother, and the RNLI frequently name boats after members of the Royal Family.

The royal family charge the RNLI in the Scilly Isles for the lifeboats crossing ' their ' beaches when they are launched .



So when lives are saved there, by a charity, the royal family get money from it



– I dont think you can go lower than that. — never-underestimate-incompetence (@neverunderesti8) November 3, 2024

Just watched Dispatches. The greedy bastards even charge the RNLI for their slipways. FFS! The charity that saves lives at sea were part of the Royal family’s income stream. — Livia Augusta (@LiviaAugusta10) November 3, 2024

Related: Dyson ‘stands to lose £111m’ following inheritance tax raid