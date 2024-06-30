Nigel Farage didn’t look overly amused after a banner of Russian president Vladimir Putin expressing his support for the Reform UK leader was unveiled halfway through his election speech this weekend.

The former UKIPer was described as “morally repugnant” by ex-PM Boris Johnson for allegedly repeating Vladimir Putin’s justification for the invasion of Ukraine.

Johnson accused Farage of spreading “Kremlin propaganda” after he said the West had “played into Putin’s hands” by “giving him the excuse to do what he wanted to do anyway”.

“If you poke the Russian bear with a stick, don’t be surprised if he responds”, he added.

The Reform UK Party has since been on the front foot to defend the comments, going as far as unveiling a giant front-page newspaper clipping of Johnson’s previous comments on the matter.

But not everyone is buying their schtick.

At a recent rally, campaign group Led By Donkeys unveiled a remote-controlled picture of Putin endorsing Farage, much to the distaste of the man on stage.

Watch the painful moment in full below:

🚨We just dropped in on Farage’s election rally with a beaming picture of Putin. Nigel was not pleased. pic.twitter.com/KeDiOMeyu6 — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) June 29, 2024

BREAKING: We just dropped in on Farage’s election rally with a remote-controlled Putin banner pic.twitter.com/Nl4fvaG8PU — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) June 29, 2024

Related: Running scared? Farage now ‘refusing to appear’ on Laura Kuenssberg’s show