Tesla sales have experienced a dramatic decline in Europe as the company’s billionaire owner continues to express public support for far-right parties and political figures.

Statistics released by Germany’s Kraftfahrt-Bundesamt vehicle authority show that sales of Musk’s electric vehicle brand dropped by nearly 60 per cent in January compared to the same period last year.

In France, meanwhile, the automotive industry recorded a 63 per cent year-over-year decline in registrations last month.

The UK fared slightly better, though registrations still dipped by nearly eight per cent in January, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders logging.

Experts suggest that, while it is tempting to blame the fall in registrations solely on Musk’s association with the far-right, it is not the only factor in play.

Tesla’s European operations have been the subject of protests and industrial action, while there is strong growth for rival EV brands.

In the UK, Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD saw year-over-year registrations increase by 550 per cent to 1,614 vehicles and a 69 per cent jump in Germany.

Polestar, a brand co-owed by Chinese concerns and Sweden’s Volvo, enjoyed 216 per cent growth in the UK and 113 per cent in Germany but sold in small numbers compared to Tesla.

BYD EVs are cheaper than Teslas in many territories.

