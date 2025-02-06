Kemi Badenoch has announced a raft of measures making it more difficult for migrants to settle permanently in the UK.

In a seemingly obvious effort to appeal to voters lured by Reform’s anti-immigration rhetoric, Badenoch has announced her immigration plans.

In her first major policy announcement as Tory leader, Badenoch has said the period before migrants can apply for indefinite leave to remain (ILR) should be doubled from five years to ten.

Migrants claiming benefits or with criminal records should also be unable to get ILR, the Tories say.

Being granted ILR give people the right to live, work and study in the UK, and also pave the way for migrants to apply for full British citizenship.

Along with the stricter measures for migrants to get ILR, Badenoch also wants to make it more difficult for migrants to then take the next step and apply for British citizenship.

The Tories have said migrants should only be able to apply for British citizenship after having ILR for 15 years. Currently, a migrant can apply for British citizenship 12 months after they have been granted ILR.

Under the Tory plans, this would increase to five years, the BBC reports.

Badenoch said the right to citizenship and permanent residency “should only go to those who have demonstrated a real commitment to the UK”.

However, some have pointed out the hypocrisy of Badenoch’s plans, with the Tory leader having spent much of the last few months complaining about how immigrants don’t “integrate” in British society.

So the first policy announcement by Kemi Badenoch, who has spent the past six months accusing immigrants of failing to "integrate", is a plan to make it harder for immigrants to integrate pic.twitter.com/q27eA0LGFu — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) February 6, 2025

