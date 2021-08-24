Televangelists don’t do all that well in the UK, but in the US they can make millions of dollars spouting spurious claims.
Jim Bakker, a convicted fraudster whose flock-fleecing was exposed after he paid hush money to an employee who accused him of sexual misconduct, is one such media personality, and he’s had a few things to say on the Covid-19 pandemic.
For those new to the teachings of Mr Bakker, here he is in action…
Step 1: give Jim $1000 in faith to literally touch the world and get a free “Miracle Happens” blanket— Dan (@SwampWatching) August 21, 2021
Step 2: put blanket over mortgage papers
Step 4: Poof! Mortgage paid off
pic.twitter.com/Lg0W3l3e1Y
He recently claimed that God can’t hear prayers through a mask, much to the bemusement of many on social media.
“How can you go to church and pray when you’re wearing a mask? Do you think God can hear your prayers through a mask?”— Deacon Blues (@DeaconBlues0) August 20, 2021
—- Televangelist Jim Bakker
Thankfully, he was duly lampooned by a brigade of common-sense speakers on Twitter.
Here’s what people had to say:
1.
Apparently a virus can get through a thin layer of fabric but the omnipotent Creator of all things can’t? I’m confused. https://t.co/aVUKPYEGFU— Bobb (@bobb4jesus) August 22, 2021
2.
Underreported: Jim Bakker actually tried praying with the mask on and the Voice in his head barked, “Speak up, you stupid bastard!”.— Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) August 21, 2021
3.
Jim Bakker: My omnipotent God is the almighty creator of heaven and earth.— Jess Schafroth (@JessSchafroth) August 21, 2021
Also Jim Bakker: My God can be stopped by a piece of cotton and two nylon strings. https://t.co/QHqDrIqQBG
4.
Nobody loves telling god what he can and can’t do more than American evangelicals https://t.co/rYbsUTR6de— Jess Zimmerman (@j_zimms) August 21, 2021
5.
God can hear you from inside a whale but a surgical mask has an incredible muffling effect https://t.co/qGh3VnqDha— Dylan (@DylPar252) August 21, 2021
6.
If God dont got Earth’s number blocked by now, I dont know what he’s doing https://t.co/Phoy2cXCxo— And Solo💯🇳🇬 (@and1grad) August 21, 2021
7.
What’s Jim Bakker’s latest scam, a microphone so God can hear you through your mask? Only $599 plus shipping, can pay in 5 easy payments? Who prays out loud, anyway? I thought God could hear the prayers from your heart.— Virginia Loughner (@VirginiaLoughn1) August 20, 2021
8.
I guess omnipotent, omniscient, and omnipresent don’t mean what I thought they meant.— Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) August 21, 2021
9.
Yes, I do…God is of the Spirit, not the Body or the Mask… https://t.co/ZCsxmWSRms— Morgan Fairchild (@morgfair) August 21, 2021
10.
One way to know you’re not praying to God is he can’t hear through a mask. The cashier at CVS can hear me through my mask. https://t.co/2QWOTwBJsI— rabia O’chaudry (@rabiasquared) August 22, 2021
11.
I refuse to believe that God doesn’t hear Spider-man’s prayers. https://t.co/KH1IBzEXyz— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) August 22, 2021
12.
Well, it’s true, God has been a little hard of hearing on occasion.— Brent Spiner (@BrentSpiner) August 21, 2021
13.
no worries, anti-vaxxers don’t really start praying to God until they’re on a ventilator https://t.co/CG3gZYYNVr— Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) August 22, 2021
14.
Wait, so praying with a mask on is like ordering food at the Burger King drive-thru? I had no idea audio quality was an issue.— Gina 🇺🇸🏳️🌈 (@GinaRooroo8) August 21, 2021
15.
Fou d this meme today, I th I mk it works pic.twitter.com/a0YEQ3JWck— Rosaria Canale (@Canaletwin1) August 20, 2021
Related: Watch: Anti-vaxxers storm ITN, abuse Channel 4’s Jon Snow
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .