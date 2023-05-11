Telegraph writer Kate Andrews has provoked outrage after she accused the NHS of giving Brits “third-world healthcare” in a shameless critique of the country’s hardworking doctors and nurses.

With the Covid-19 pandemic now officially behind us, it looks as though the pots and pans used for public applause have been replaced by sticks and stones as ungrateful commentators throw mud at the tired health service.

The problems, apparently, were there for all to see before the pandemic.

“It was difficult, even then, to tell the difference between patient outcomes in the UK – a G7 country – and much poorer European countries like Slovenia”, Andrews said.

And now there can be no doubt.

“Any pretence around the health service is now completely gone”, Andrews argues, quoting right-leaning Tufton Street think tank Civitas.

“And still, without fail, we are expected to silence our complaints and celebrate the so-called miracle of “our NHS””, she said.

Reaction to the piece has been pretty fierce on social media.

Mic Wright pointed out that “no one in Britain goes bankrupt through medical debt”, unlike in the States.

“Third-world”, is it? No one in Britain goes bankrupt through medical debt. My dad doesn’t have to die because he can’t afford his insulin. Fuck you, Kate Andrews. pic.twitter.com/8sEDhMepRU — Mic Wright (@brokenbottleboy) May 11, 2023

It echoes US Senator Bernie Sander’s thoughts here:

