A viral video has caused outrage in the US after it showed teachers scrambling for dollar bills in order to fund school supplies in what has been described as a “humiliating” challenge.

South Dakota newspaper the Argus Leader reported $5,000 (£3,770) in single dollar bills were laid out on the ice skating rink during the Sioux Falls Stampede hockey game on Saturday night, and the teachers from nearby schools competed to grab as many as possible in less than five minutes.

The money was reportedly donated by CU Mortgage Direct to fund teaching supplies and classroom repairs.

Footage of the competition that went viral on social media showed teachers stuffing the notes down their jumpers and into hats while the audience cheered.

The company and the Sioux Falls Stampede later apologised for the competition, following widespread backlash.

“Although our intent was to provide a positive and fun experience for teachers, we can see how it appears to be degrading and insulting towards the participating teachers and the teaching profession as a whole,” they said in a joint statement.

Earlier, American Federation of Teachers president, Randi Weingarten, tweeted that the display was demeaning. “This just feels demeaning … teachers shouldn’t have to dash for dollars for classroom supplies,” she said. No doubt people probably intended it to be fun, but from the outside it feels terrible.”

On social media the “dash for cash” footage was described as “humiliating” and “dystopian”. Some people likened the footage to scenes from Squid Game or the Hunger Games franchise.

Here’s a pick of the reaction:

It’s bad enough teachers have to beg for the most basic class resources or buy them with their own money, but to have them be humiliated like this for “fun” is sickening. — athelas1001 (@CatKnit593) December 12, 2021

This just feels demeaning .. teachers shouldn’t have to dash for dollars for classroom supplies… No doubt people probably intended it to be fun, but from the outside it feels terrible https://t.co/bb14T5sPc4 — Randi Weingarten (@rweingarten) December 13, 2021

Disgusting & dehumanizing. Tax billionaires already. This is dystopian.



South Dakota arena holds a “Dash for Cash” where teachers get on their knees & fight for $1 bills to use for class supplies as people watch & cheer.😳



SD ranks 29th in K-12 educationpic.twitter.com/JCaLabloYd — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) December 13, 2021

In SOUTH DAKOTA, a “Dash for Cash” had teachers on their knees fighting for $1 bills to use for classroom supplies.



Here’s an idea — how about we fully fund our schools instead of having teachers degrade themselves for money? (h/t @AnnieTodd96) pic.twitter.com/4SLOSLMa50 — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) December 13, 2021

the thing that gets me is that you just know that the people who put on the “dash for cash” thing for teachers really thought they were doing something good for their community — Hayes Brown (@HayesBrown) December 13, 2021

The Sioux Falls Stampede offered teachers a chance to "Dash for Cash" for their classrooms… when they could have… I don't know… just written them a check. https://t.co/xWELOqTFvJ — Steve Staeger (@SteveStaeger) December 12, 2021

