If sympathy for Oligarchs was low before the war, it is even lower now.

But one oligarch has spoken out about the predicament he finds himself in following the war in Ukraine.

Oligarch Mikhail Fridman, is really feeling the pinch. He made his vast fortune in banking and energy.

Fridman told Bloomberg that he doesn’t “know how to live” following the UK and EU sanctions.

He was worth about $14 billion before the war, but the Alfa Bank founder is now technically worth $10 billion. However, it seems he has no cash, well you can be the judge of that.

So after being sanctioned by the EU on February 28th and the UK on March 15th, he must apply for a license to spend his money and must live off an allowance of £2,500 a month. Yeh I know what you are thinking, that is a decent amount to live on, making his violin even smaller.

He told Bloomberg’s Stephanie Baker: “Maybe I should clean the house myself.”

Reactions

Can you hear the world’s smallest violin playing?

1.

Russian oligarch Mikhail Fridman, who has a net worth of $10.1 billion, said in an interview that he didn't know how to live, three weeks after coming under sanctions, because he has an allowance of $3,300 a month and needs UK government permission to spend money. 😂😂😂 — @297_Aruba_Lover (@297_ArubaLover) March 17, 2022

2.

Quick!!! Start a gofundme!!! — Happy Canadian (@DeschenesPg) March 18, 2022

3.

Maybe he can couch surf amongst with some of his conservative parliamentary friends? — JeanineComet (@JeanineComet) March 18, 2022

4.

Absolutely tragic.😶 Now how much does the average Russian live on per month? And how much does the average Social Security recipient receive per month? — BlueYarnBlueHighways (@blue_yarn) March 17, 2022

5.

Thoughts and prayers. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/8Bs25T3MXT — Paloma_Wear A Damn Mask 😷 🕊️ #StandWithUkraine (@palomapoetry) March 17, 2022

6.

Ha! Welcome to the life of a teacher with a Masters in education. I did it as a single mom of two. He’ll be fine. 😂🤣😂🤣 — Lilly Muñiz 🇺🇦🇵🇷🇺🇸USAF Veteran 😷💉💉💉 (@lillylaloca111) March 17, 2022

7.

Disgusting! How many families of four would be thrilled to get $3,300 a month to survive — Rosalinda D Castaneda (@RosalindaDCast1) March 17, 2022

8.

Hell any idea how easy I could live on $3,300 a month and still have money to save? What a snowflake. https://t.co/VpRsJA9voc — Charles Scholten (@CScholten1) March 19, 2022

9.

$3,300 a month and he doesn't have to do a damn thing for it? WTF? And he is complaining???? — GG (@mas32376275) March 17, 2022

10.

I believe this is one of those "thoughts and prayers" moments. — Mitchell Adams (@MitchellAdams90) March 18, 2022

Related: Ex-Finnish PM: Johnson leading world on Ukraine ‘only in Brexit la la land’