If sympathy for Oligarchs was low before the war, it is even lower now.
But one oligarch has spoken out about the predicament he finds himself in following the war in Ukraine.
Oligarch Mikhail Fridman, is really feeling the pinch. He made his vast fortune in banking and energy.
Fridman told Bloomberg that he doesn’t “know how to live” following the UK and EU sanctions.
He was worth about $14 billion before the war, but the Alfa Bank founder is now technically worth $10 billion. However, it seems he has no cash, well you can be the judge of that.
So after being sanctioned by the EU on February 28th and the UK on March 15th, he must apply for a license to spend his money and must live off an allowance of £2,500 a month. Yeh I know what you are thinking, that is a decent amount to live on, making his violin even smaller.
He told Bloomberg’s Stephanie Baker: “Maybe I should clean the house myself.”
Can you hear the world’s smallest violin playing?
