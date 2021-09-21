The Duke of York has been served with a sexual assault lawsuit after the relevant paperwork was delivered to his US lawyer, according to his accuser’s legal team.

Virginia Giuffre is seeking damages after alleging Andrew sexually assaulted her, a claim he vehemently denies.

Her lawyers said earlier this month the duke had officially been served with the papers, but his legal team disputed the claim.

He is currently ‘hiding out’ in Balmoral with the Queen

A Royal source told The Sun: “Andrew has made it quite clear that he wasn’t leaving Balmoral.

“It would appear the advice to him was to stay in hiding and miss the whole thing.”

Sarah Ferguson, who has been staying with her former husband at the Queen’s 50,000-acre retreat, made the 500-mile trip to ­London’s Chelsea and Westminster hospital.

Are you being served?

The issue of whether or not Andrew has been notified about the case – known as service of proceedings – was contested during the first pre-trial hearing of the civil case last week in New York.

It was reported the judge in the case, US district judge Lewis Kaplan, had ruled Ms Giuffre’s legal team could attempt to deliver the papers to Andrew B Brettler, the duke’s Los Angeles-based lawyer.

Omid Sconie, Royal Editor Harpers Bazaar US tweeted: “Interesting choice of US attorney for Prince Andrew. Andrew Brettler’s clients have included Armie Hammer (rape allegations), Bill Cosby (60 sexual assault accusers), Bryan Singer (accused of sexually assaulting minors) and Danny Masterson (facing prison on three rape charges).

Interesting choice of US attorney for Prince Andrew. Andrew Brettler's clients have included Armie Hammer (rape allegations), Bill Cosby (60 sexual assault accusers), Bryan Singer (accused of sexually assaulting minors) and Danny Masterson (facing prison on three rape charges). — Omid Scobie (@scobie) September 13, 2021

The question of who is essentially paying his legal fees has been asked by many people.

Tom London tweeted: “WHO is paying Prince Andrew’s legal fees? I suspect that the money ultimately comes from the many millions the taxpayer hands over annually to the Royal Family, who are already rich beyond avarice.”

WHO is paying Prince Andrew’s legal fees?



I suspect that the money ultimately comes from the many millions the taxpayer hands over annually to the Royal Family, who are already rich beyond avarice — Tom London (@TomLondon6) September 14, 2021

Delivered

The certificate of service has now been delivered via email and FedEx, according to court records.

The email was sent on September 17 while the physical papers were delivered on Monday, the legal document claims.

It was left with the front desk of Mr Brettler’s office in Los Angeles, according to the FedEx receipt.

The email sent to Mr Brettler stated: “Pursuant to Judge Kaplan’s September 16, 2021, order granting Plaintiff’s motion for alternate service (attached), I am serving by email the Summons and Complaint in the above-captioned matter on you in your capacity as counsel for the Defendant, Prince Andrew, the Duke of York.”

The filing says papers were also sent “to the designated central authority of the United Kingdom on the court’s behalf”.

Ms Giuffre’s lawyers claimed on September 10 that they had served the legal papers on Andrew by leaving them with a Metropolitan Police officer who was on duty at the main gates of the The Royal Lodge, Windsor Great Park, on August 27 at 9.30am.

Andrew’s legal team contested whether he has been officially notified about her claim for damages from the duke.

Ms Giuffre is suing the Queen’s son for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager. She is seeking unspecified damages, but there is speculation the sum could be in the millions of dollars.

Andrew has denied all the allegations.

