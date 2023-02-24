A year of Ukraine’s extraordinary resistance to Vladimir Putin’s all-out assault that has left hundreds of thousands dead and millions more displaced has been marked with a minute’s silence.
Rishi Sunak was joined outside No 10 by wife Akshata Murthy, Kyiv’s ambassador to Britain Vadym Prystaiko and dozens of Ukrainian troops being trained by the UK for the national pause on Friday morning.
The King issued a message praising the “remarkable courage and resilience” of the Ukrainian people.
But reminders of how certain news channels portrayed Russia ahead of the invasion have also been shared by campaign group Stop Funding Hate.
Watch their footage below:
